easyJet – strong Q3 demand fuels profit uplift

easyJet’s third-quarter revenue rose 11% to £2.6bn, largely fuelled by an 8% in passenger numbers to 23.5mn as seat capacity grew year-on-year. The package holiday business was also a big contributor, with 42% growth in the period.
Despite the increased capacity, planes were just as full on average, with the load factor remaining flat at 90%. Underlying operating profit moved 16% higher to £234mn. Profitability was helped by the top-line growth and a small decline in headline cost per seat. Net cash increased 50% to £456mn.
Bookings for the fourth quarter are now 69% sold, up 1 percentage point despite 7% more available seats for the peak season. CEO Johan Lundgren said the group remains “on track to deliver another record-breaking summer”.
The shares rose 9% following the announcement.
Our view
An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.
easyJet key facts
