easyJet – strong Q3 demand fuels profit uplift

easyJet remains on track for a record-breaking summer after strong Q3 growth.
easyJet - summer bookings increase
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 24, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

easyJet’s third-quarter revenue rose 11% to £2.6bn, largely fuelled by an 8% in passenger numbers to 23.5mn as seat capacity grew year-on-year. The package holiday business was also a big contributor, with 42% growth in the period.

Despite the increased capacity, planes were just as full on average, with the load factor remaining flat at 90%. Underlying operating profit moved 16% higher to £234mn. Profitability was helped by the top-line growth and a small decline in headline cost per seat. Net cash increased 50% to £456mn.

Bookings for the fourth quarter are now 69% sold, up 1 percentage point despite 7% more available seats for the peak season. CEO Johan Lundgren said the group remains “on track to deliver another record-breaking summer”.

The shares rose 9% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

easyJet key facts

Article history
Published: 24th July 2024