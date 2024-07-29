Entain – BetMGM mid-term guidance moves further out

Entain’s US joint venture, BetMGM, has increased net revenue by 6% in its first half to $1.0bn with growth accelerating towards the end of the period.

Cash losses from operations (EBITDA) came in at $123mn. In the second half, marketing investment in iGaming is expected to be greater than planned. BetMGM now expects second half losses to be similar to the first half, compared to consensus forecasts of a $67mn profit.

The language around a $500mn cash profit target in the ‘coming years has softened from the previously more defined goal of 2026.

The shares were down 6.0% in afternoon trading.

