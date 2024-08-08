Entain: Euros boost first half results, full-year guidance upgraded

Entain’s underlying net gaming revenue (NGR) was flat at £2.6bn. Second quarter growth offset first quarter weakness. Business received a boost from the Euros and positive regulatory developments in Brazil being rolled out faster than expected.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) was up 5% to £524mn, but operating profit fell 6% to £388mn reflecting higher non-cash charges and an increased share of losses from its US joint venture BetMGM.

Free cash flow fell from £191mn to £122mn driven by higher interest payments. Underlying net debt of £3.3bn was £0.7bn higher.

Guidance for full-year NGR performance has been upgraded from a small decline to a small increase. Underlying cash profit is expected to land between £1.0bn to £1.1bn.

Entain has proposed a 5% increase in the interim dividend to 8.3p per share.

The shares were up 6.9% following the announcement.

