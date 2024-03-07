Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Entain – record client numbers but regulatory headwinds persist

Entain has hit record customer numbers, but warns of a regulatory hit to profits in 2024
Matt Britzman
Published Mar 7, 2024

Entain saw its full-year Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) rise 11% to £4.8bn, excluding the effect of exchange rates and the BetMGM joint venture in the US. That reflected an 8% rise in Retail and a 12% rise in Online. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 1% to £1.0bn, reflecting higher costs.

BetMGM, reported NGR of $2.0bn, an increase of 36%, and underlying cash profit was positive for the first time in the second half of 2023.

The number of active online customers rose to record levels, up 23% on last year.

Underlying net debt increased from £2.9bn to £3.3bn impacted by continued spend on acquisitions. Free cash flow fell from £428mn to £188mn.

The group guided that regulatory headwinds could negatively impact cash profit this year by around £40mn.

A dividend of 8.9p per share has been announced, bringing the total for the year to 17.8p per share.

The shares fell 3.5% following the announcement.

Our view

Entain key facts

Matt Britzman
