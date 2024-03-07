Entain – record client numbers but regulatory headwinds persist

Entain saw its full-year Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) rise 11% to £4.8bn, excluding the effect of exchange rates and the BetMGM joint venture in the US. That reflected an 8% rise in Retail and a 12% rise in Online. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) rose 1% to £1.0bn, reflecting higher costs.
BetMGM, reported NGR of $2.0bn, an increase of 36%, and underlying cash profit was positive for the first time in the second half of 2023.
The number of active online customers rose to record levels, up 23% on last year.
Underlying net debt increased from £2.9bn to £3.3bn impacted by continued spend on acquisitions. Free cash flow fell from £428mn to £188mn.
The group guided that regulatory headwinds could negatively impact cash profit this year by around £40mn.
A dividend of 8.9p per share has been announced, bringing the total for the year to 17.8p per share.
The shares fell 3.5% following the announcement.
