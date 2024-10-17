Entain: small upgrade after strong Q3

Entain performed better than management expected over the third quarter. Underlying Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) grew by 7%. There were strong performances in Online International markets as well as the UK & Ireland, but retail outlets continued to drag.
The US-facing joint venture, BetMGM, grew NGR by 18% but the standout performance was Brazil which was up 48%.
Entain expressed increased confidence for the last months of the year, with online NGR expected to be mid-single-digit positive, a further improvement to guidance. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is now expected to be towards the top end of the £1.04bn - £1.09bn guidance range.
The shares were up 3.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Entain key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.