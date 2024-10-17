Entain: small upgrade after strong Q3

Entain performed better than management expected over the third quarter. Underlying Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) grew by 7%. There were strong performances in Online International markets as well as the UK & Ireland, but retail outlets continued to drag.

The US-facing joint venture, BetMGM, grew NGR by 18% but the standout performance was Brazil which was up 48%.

Entain expressed increased confidence for the last months of the year, with online NGR expected to be mid-single-digit positive, a further improvement to guidance. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is now expected to be towards the top end of the £1.04bn - £1.09bn guidance range.

The shares were up 3.2% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.