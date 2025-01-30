Fevertree: partners with Molson Coors, 2024 results as expected

Fevertree has announced a strategic partnership with global beverage company, Molson Coors, to help drive growth in the US. Molson Coors is set to buy an 8.5% stake in Fevertree for £71mn, which it will return to shareholders in the form of share buybacks, beginning in February 2025.
Fevertree’s also seen full-year revenue rise by 2% to £368mn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This was driven by double-digit growth in the US and the Rest of the World, which helped to offset declines in the UK.
The group expects a “strong uplift” in underlying cash profit (EBITDA) when it reports last year’s results. Market expectations currently sit at around £50.8mn.
In 2025, revenue is expected to grow at a low single-digit rate, while increased marketing spend in the US will have a short-term impact on cash profits. In 2026, revenue and cash profits are both expected to grow at double-digit rates.
The shares rose 15.3% in early trading.
