Glencore: ditching plans to spin off the coal business

Glencore has reported a 33% drop in first-half underlying cash profit (EBITDA) to $6.3bn. Both the Marketing and Industrial segments saw declines, largely a result of the normalising energy markets and associated drop in coal prices.
Having spoken with shareholders, and following the acquisition of Elk Valley, plans to spin off the coal business have been scrapped.
Lower net capital expenditure and taxes meant free cash flow only took a small dip from $1.2bn to $1.1bn. Net debt, including leases, was $3.6bn compared to $4.9bn at the start of the year. With the coal assets being retained, the net debt cap has been pushed back up to $10bn.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
