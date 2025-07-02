Greggs: H1 sales miss expectations, profit outlook weakens

Greggs reported first-half sales growth of 6.9% to £1.0bn, falling well short of market expectations for 14% growth. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 2.6% (consensus: 2.9%), with growth slowing in June due to the hot weather impacting footfall.

There were 31 net store openings in the period, taking the total shop count to 2,649. The group remains confident in delivering between 140-150 net store openings this year.

First-half operating profit is expected to be below last year’s level of £75.8mn, due to a tough comparable period and the unfavourable timing of store refurbishments.

For the full year, the cost inflation outlook remains unchanged at 6%, and cost-cutting initiatives are set to help second-half performance. Despite this, Greggs now expects that full-year operating profits could be “modestly below” 2024’s level of £195.3mn (2025 consensus: £198.5mn).

The shares fell 12.8% in early trading.

Our view

Greggs issued a disappointing trading statement ahead of its half-year results, warning that operating profits could fall a little this year. This comes as recent hot weather has led to a drop in footfall, causing like-for-like sales growth to grind to a near standstill in June.

Despite this, we think the longer-term investment case remains intact. The number of shops is set to rise to 3,000 over the next few years with 140-150 net openings planned for 2025, the menus and stores have been reset, with market share remaining steady. Relying on high-street shoppers and commuter traffic isn't sustainable, so we're particularly supportive of plans to increase its presence at travel locations.

Greggs has worked hard over the last few years to increase the number of franchised shops to around 20%. We're supportive of this model. Compared to the company-owned sites, these locations aren't on the hook for day-to-day costs and continue to perform well, staying ahead of company-managed shops.

Greggs continues to try new growth initiatives including bolstering delivery services and opening later to attract more evening customers. Just under half of Greggs shops now serve until 7pm or later, and with new hot food being trialled this year, they’re giving customers more reason to visit them throughout the day.

One of Greggs' key strengths is that it's a lower-value treat. That makes it more resilient during spells when incomes are being flexed. Leaning into that through the loyalty app, there’s now another valuable avenue to drive sales growth.

The cost picture remains a key challenge though. Changes to company taxes and minimum wages came into effect in April and are set to rack up costs in the tens of millions. Managing costs in 2025 is going to be tough, and Greggs needs to ensure price increases don’t exceed customer appetite.

The growing dividend is an added attraction, though nothing is guaranteed. The cash hoard on the balance sheet is expected to be flexed to cover increased growth investment, but that’s precisely what it’s there for.

There's a lot to like about Greggs’ proposition, including its list of growth drivers. While consumers are increasingly value-conscious, the company’s price point looks well-placed to maintain steady growth over the long term. But a murky outlook for consumer spending and cost pressures have placed pressure on the valuation, which is some way below the long-term average. We think this presents a better opportunity than there’s been for some time, but would caution that the near term looks uncertain.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Consumer services companies are medium-risk in terms of ESG, and very few companies are excelling at managing them. That leaves plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking firms. The primary risk-driver is product governance. The impact of their products on society, labour relations and environmental concerns are also key risks to monitor.

According to Sustainalytics, Greggs’ management of material ESG issues is strong.

Greggs’ overall ESG reporting is not up to par with leading reporting standards, though it has appointed a board-level responsibility for overseeing ESG issues. A very strong environmental policy and a decent whistleblower programme are in place. Executive-level compensation could benefit from some elements being explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets.