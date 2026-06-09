GSK (Announcement): acquisition of late-stage biotech

GSK has agreed to acquire Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) for a net cash consideration of about £7.1bn.

The lead candidates in Nuvalent’s pipeline are focused on lung cancer. Two of them have regulatory approvals pending, which, if granted, could offer significant new treatment options for certain forms of the disease.

The commitment to a 70p dividend this year has been reiterated. The company also believes it retains balance sheet headroom for further external investment.

There’s no change to GSK's 2026 guidance range of 7-9% for underlying earnings per share growth. However, if the deal closes in the third quarter, it’s expected to reduce earnings growth by low single digits, with a positive impact expected from 2029.

The shares were down in 3.4% early trading.

Our view

At first glance GSK’s acquisition of Nuvalent makes good strategic sense. The transaction leans into the company’s increasing focus on higher margin speciality medicines and is complementary to its existing pipeline. However, shareholders are being asked to pay a hefty premium for the deal and with no financial benefits expected until 2029, investors have reacted cautiously.

But GSK is also enjoying momentum in its internal pipeline, and there remain plenty of pipeline catalysts to watch out for this year. GSK’s recent success rate has been impressive, but it’s important that this trend continues if it’s to offset the impact of forthcoming patent expirations.

Headwinds for US vaccine sales are being offset by strong demand in the category overseas. Growth is set to remain muted or negative for the immediate future, but we see scope for a recovery as the regional mix changes, and US comparisons ease.

Elsewhere, the group also has a strong presence in HIV treatments, which make up about 20% of total revenues. Its newer HIV treatments are a key part of the story, and they’re seeing some impressive growth. A strong clinical pipeline of next-generation HIV therapies should further help bolster GSK’s market position.

Meanwhile, Cancer treatment, although relatively small in terms of current sales, is growing rapidly. Recent approvals and launches in new markets mean there are strong growth drivers for the existing portfolio, which although concentrated, focus on first or best-in-class medicines.

Net debt crept up last year, but at about 1.3x cash profits, we’re reasonably comfortable with this level. Improving underlying cash generation helps support a prospective dividend yield of 3.8%. If the Nuvalent deal goes through, the balance sheet will look more stretched in the short term. While the company’s sticking to its pledges on dividends, the scope for further share buybacks may be limited. There can be no guarantee of either.

Pressure on drug pricing remains a key risk to monitor. But it’s something on which GSK has worked hard to mitigate, and this year’s guidance is up to speed on the latest developments in price agreements and tariffs. However, we can’t rule out further changes.

GSK’s steady financial and clinical progress has driven a sharp re-rating in recent years. But simply meeting expectations in 2026 hasn’t been enough to sustain that momentum, and the current valuation now looks broadly reflective of market forecasts. We still see upside further out if the group can deliver on its mid-term sales goals. The ingredients are there but continued clinical and commercial execution will be vital.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The pharmaceuticals sector is relatively high-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance, particularly with safety and marketing, and affordable access to treatment are the key risk drivers. Labour relations, business ethics and bribery and corruption are also contributors to ESG risk.

According to Sustainalytics, GSK's overall management of material ESG issues is strong. There's an independent, board-level, corporate responsibility committee focused on ESG performance and framework and 10% of executive pay is tied to ESG metrics. It's ranked first on both the Access to Medicine Index and Access to Vaccines Index thanks to industry-leading efforts to ensure medicines and vaccines are provided to patients in need. Management practices concerning the transparency of clinical trials are strong, and it's committed to international standards. But despite a strong product safety programme, GSK lacks external quality management certification at its manufacturing sites.