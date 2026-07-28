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GSK (Q2 Results): small beat, refreshed R&D targets

After a decent second quarter, GSK’s on track to meet this year’s upgraded guidance, but it was its planned acceleration in the development pipeline that really caught our eye.
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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jul 28, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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GSK’s second quarter sales grew 5% to £8.4bn when ignoring currency moves, slightly ahead of forecasts. Growth in Speciality Medicines and Vaccines more than offset a 9% decline in General Medicines.

Core operating profit increased by 7% to £2.8bn, with revenue growth and a favourable shift in its sales mix more than offsetting increased expenditure on product launches and R&D.

The quarterly dividend was increased by 6% to 17p per share, with the £2bn buyback programme now complete.

Sales and core-operating profit are now expected to land at the upper end of their respective 2026 guidance ranges of 3-5% and 7-9%.

GSK also announced plans to accelerate its investment in R&D alongside a new cost-saving programme.

The shares were up 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

GSK key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 28th July 2026