GSK (Q2 Results): small beat, refreshed R&D targets

GSK’s second quarter sales grew 5% to £8.4bn when ignoring currency moves, slightly ahead of forecasts. Growth in Speciality Medicines and Vaccines more than offset a 9% decline in General Medicines.

Core operating profit increased by 7% to £2.8bn, with revenue growth and a favourable shift in its sales mix more than offsetting increased expenditure on product launches and R&D.

The quarterly dividend was increased by 6% to 17p per share, with the £2bn buyback programme now complete.

Sales and core-operating profit are now expected to land at the upper end of their respective 2026 guidance ranges of 3-5% and 7-9%.

GSK also announced plans to accelerate its investment in R&D alongside a new cost-saving programme.

The shares were up 1.6% following the announcement.

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