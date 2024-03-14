Halma – on track for full-year expectations

Halma has released a trading statement ahead of its financial year end on 31 March 2024. Revenue growth, ignoring exchange rates, has been “strong” and reflects a mix of organic growth and acquisitions.

Eight acquisitions have been completed so far this financial year, with a total cost of £299mn.

Halma continues to expect full-year underlying profit before tax in the range of £376.0mn to £393.5mn, with a consensus among analysts of £388.5mn. Cash conversion (how much accounting profit is backed by cash flows) is expected to be ahead of the 90% target.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

