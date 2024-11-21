Halma: strong H1, on track for guidance

Halma reported a 13% rise in first-half revenue to £1.1bn. That reflected an 11.5% rise in organic revenue, excluding currency impacts. There was double-digit growth in the Safety and Environmental & Analysis sectors, with a marginal increase in Healthcare.
Underlying operating profit rose 14.8% to £222.5mn, driven by top-line growth and improving margins.
So far this year, seven acquisitions have been made, four in the first half and three since the end of the period, for a cost of around £158mn. Free cash flow rose from £135.4mn to £170.8mn. Net debt, including leases, fell 1.0% to £646.7mn since the start of the period.
Full-year guidance is unchanged, pointing to “good” organic revenue growth and an underlying operating margin of around 21%, in the middle of its target range.
The Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 9.00p per share.
The shares rose 9.7% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Halma key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.