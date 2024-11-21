Halma: strong H1, on track for guidance

Halma reported a 13% rise in first-half revenue to £1.1bn. That reflected an 11.5% rise in organic revenue, excluding currency impacts. There was double-digit growth in the Safety and Environmental & Analysis sectors, with a marginal increase in Healthcare.

Underlying operating profit rose 14.8% to £222.5mn, driven by top-line growth and improving margins.

So far this year, seven acquisitions have been made, four in the first half and three since the end of the period, for a cost of around £158mn. Free cash flow rose from £135.4mn to £170.8mn. Net debt, including leases, fell 1.0% to £646.7mn since the start of the period.

Full-year guidance is unchanged, pointing to “good” organic revenue growth and an underlying operating margin of around 21%, in the middle of its target range.

The Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 9.00p per share.

The shares rose 9.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.