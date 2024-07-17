HSBC – new CEO appointed

HSBC has announced that Georges Elhedery will take on the role of CEO, effective as of 2 September 2024, after Noel Quinn announced that he was stepping down in April. Georges Elhedery joined HSBC in 2005 and was appointed to the board and as CFO in January 2023.

Georges Elhedery will continue his role as CFO during the transition period, working with Noel Quinn to ensure a smooth transition into the CEO role.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.