HSBC: Q3 beats on strong non-interest income

HSBC reported a 6% rise in third-quarter total income, adjusted for one-off items and ignoring currency impacts, to $17.2bn. Growth was driven by fee generating businesses like Wealth and Investment Banking, with adjusted net interest income down 2% to $10.9bn.

Underlying profit before tax was up 10% to $8.7bn ($7.7bn expected). Net interest margin (NIM, a measure of profitability in borrowing/lending) came in at 1.46%, compared to 1.62% the prior quarter. Charges for expected loan losses totalled $1.0bn, down $0.1bn on last year.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 15.2% (14.0-14.5% target range). A new buyback of up to $3bn was announced.

No change to full-year guidance, pointing to net interest income of around $43bn.

The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.

