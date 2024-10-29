HSBC: Q3 beats on strong non-interest income

HSBC reported a 6% rise in third-quarter total income, adjusted for one-off items and ignoring currency impacts, to $17.2bn. Growth was driven by fee generating businesses like Wealth and Investment Banking, with adjusted net interest income down 2% to $10.9bn.
Underlying profit before tax was up 10% to $8.7bn ($7.7bn expected). Net interest margin (NIM, a measure of profitability in borrowing/lending) came in at 1.46%, compared to 1.62% the prior quarter. Charges for expected loan losses totalled $1.0bn, down $0.1bn on last year.
The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 15.2% (14.0-14.5% target range). A new buyback of up to $3bn was announced.
No change to full-year guidance, pointing to net interest income of around $43bn.
The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
HSBC key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.