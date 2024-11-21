IDS: H1 driven by ongoing recovery at Royal Mail

International Distribution Services (IDS) posted an 8.2% rise in revenue to £6.3bn, driven by growth across both Royal Mail and GLS. Underlying operating profit rose from a loss of £169mn to a £61mn profit.

Royal Mail saw revenue up 10.7%, driven by growth across both letters and parcels. Letters continue to see volume declines, offset by higher pricing. Losses from Royal Mail were reigned in, with an underlying operating loss of £67mn from £319mn the prior year.

GLS saw revenue up 4.4%, with volume growth of 4%. Underlying operating profit fell from £150mn to £128mn, reflecting higher costs and investment.

Net debt increased to £1.9bn, from £1.5bn in September 2023, and there was a free cash outflow of £47mn.

Management called out challenging trading for GLS, and still expects Royal Mail to return to underlying operating profit in the current financial year. The sale of IDS is still expected next year, subject to approvals.

The shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.