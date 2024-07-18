Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

IDS – UK election gives Q1 trading a boost

Q1 results for Royal Mail owner IDS benefited from election related postal demand and some easier comparable periods from last year. Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst, shares the latest.
IDS - recovery at Royal Mail is underway
Written by
Matt Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Jul 18, 2024

0%
International Distribution Services (IDS) posted an 8.2% rise in revenue over the first quarter, to £3.3bn. Revenue was driven by both of IDS’s businesses, Royal Mail and GLS.

Royal Mail's revenue grew by 11.2%, benefitting from election-related mail. Addressed letters, which strip out most of the election mail, saw volumes drop 4%. Parcel volumes rose 11%. Growth was also flattered by the fact last year’s comparable periods were impacted by strike actions. Royal Mail's underlying operating profit is expected to turn positive in 2024-25.

GLS grew both revenue and volumes, up 4.8% and 5.0% respectively. There was revenue growth in almost all markets, with a turnaround in the US making progress.

Regarding the ongoing takeover offer, Bidco, the prospective buyer of IDS, has only received 3.37% in valid acceptances. This takes the current acceptance level to 30.93% when including the shares held by Bidco and its associates. Bidco needs at least 50% to be able to proceed, the IDS board is recommending shareholders accept the offer.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

IDS key facts

Matt is an Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors.

Article history
Published: 18th July 2024