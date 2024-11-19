Imperial Brands: full-year results in line, more growth expected

Last year, Imperial Brands grew underlying Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP) revenue by 4.6% to £8.2bn. This was driven by 26% growth in NGP sales and strong pricing in tobacco which offsets a 4% decline in volumes.
Underlying operating profit grew by 4.6% to £3.9bn, in line with prior group guidance.
Free cash flow was flat at £2.4bn. Underlying net debt fell from £8.0bn to £7.7bn.
The annual dividend was raised by 4.5% to 153.42p per share. The ongoing £1.25bn buyback is expected to be largely completed during this financial year.
This year’s tobacco and NGP net revenue is expected to grow at a low single-digit pace. Underlying operating profit is expected to grow in the mid-single digits.
The shares were up 3.0% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Imperial Brands key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
