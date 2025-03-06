ITV: 2024 results broadly as expected

ITV’s full-year revenue fell 3% to £4.1bn, as growth in total advertising revenue (TAR) was offset by the expected decline in Studios.
Underlying cash profit (EBITA) rose 11% to £542mn, with cost cuts helping both the Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions contribute positively.
Free cash flow fell 10% to £325mn as the ramp up of production activity following the US industrial action impacted cash generation. Net debt improved from £553mn to £431mn at year-end, helped by the proceeds from the sale of its stake in BritBox International.
ITV Studios revenue is expected to grow “ahead of the market” in 2025, with performance weighted to the second half. The group expects to deliver a further £30mn of cost cuts in the year.
A final dividend of 3.3p per share takes the full-year total to 5.0p, in line with last year.
The shares rose 4.2% in early trading
Our view
HL view to follow.
ITV key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.