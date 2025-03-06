Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

ITV: 2024 results broadly as expected

ITV saw revenues stall in 2024 but still managed to grow profits thanks to a tight grip on costs.
ITV - higher investment eats into profits, ITVX launch goes well
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 6, 2025

ITV’s full-year revenue fell 3% to £4.1bn, as growth in total advertising revenue (TAR) was offset by the expected decline in Studios.

Underlying cash profit (EBITA) rose 11% to £542mn, with cost cuts helping both the Studios and Media & Entertainment divisions contribute positively.

Free cash flow fell 10% to £325mn as the ramp up of production activity following the US industrial action impacted cash generation. Net debt improved from £553mn to £431mn at year-end, helped by the proceeds from the sale of its stake in BritBox International.

ITV Studios revenue is expected to grow “ahead of the market” in 2025, with performance weighted to the second half. The group expects to deliver a further £30mn of cost cuts in the year.

A final dividend of 3.3p per share takes the full-year total to 5.0p, in line with last year.

The shares rose 4.2% in early trading

Our view

ITV key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

