ITV - profits slump on weak advertising and high spending on streaming

ITV’s full-year revenue has been dragged down by a weak advertising market, and profits have fallen at a faster clip.
ITV - digital strategy accelerates
Derren Nathan
Published Mar 7, 2024

ITV reported a 2% fall in full-year revenue to £4.3bn, with positive performances in ITV Studios and digital revenues only enough to partially offset the 15% decline in TV advertising.

Underlying cash profit (EBITA) fell 32% to £489mn, reflecting the poor performance in traditional broadcasting and continued investment streaming.

Free cash flow rose 28.9% to £361mn reflecting reduced payments to the pension scheme. Year-end net debt was £553mn.

Medium-term guidance for ITV Studios remains intact, but delays from earlier strikes in America and a weak European advertising market are impacting current trading.

In Media & Entertainment advertising revenues should rise around 2% in the first quarter. However, non-advertising revenues are expected to be down over 2024.

The Board declared a final dividend of 3.3p, bringing the full-year total to 5.0p. A £235mn buyback has been launched funded by the proceeds of its disposal of BritBox International.

The shares were up 5.0% following the announcement.

Our view

ITV key facts

Article history
Published: 7th March 2024