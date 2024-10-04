J D Wetherspoon: dividends back on table after profits bounce back

J D Wetherspoon has reported full-year revenue of £2.0bn after like-for-like sales growth of 7.6%.
Underlying operating profit was up 30.3% to £139.4mn, benefitting from the uplift in revenues, and careful cost control.
Free cash flow fell from £271.1mn to £33.0mn reflecting last year’s one-off refinancing benefit, the timing of certain payments and increased levels of investments in existing pubs. Net debt including lease liabilities came to £1.1bn.
Like-for-like sales grew 4.9% in the first nine weeks of the current year.
J D Wetherspoon declared a dividend of 12p, compared to none in the comparative period. Last year, the group also spent £39.5mn on share buybacks.
The shares were trading flat following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
J D Wetherspoon key facts
