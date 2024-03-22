J D Wetherspoon - strong first half but growth now hits a road bump

J D Wetherspoon reported first half revenue of £991mn reflecting like-for-like growth of 9.9%.
Underlying operating profit grew by 81.0% to £67.7mn helped by limited growth in operating costs which expanded by just 5.1%.
Free cash flow swung from £166mn to an outflow of £6.1mn, impacted by the timing of payments to suppliers and the tax office. Net debt including lease-liabilities stood at £1.1bn.
Like-for-like sales growth in the first seven weeks of the second half has slowed to 5.8%.
The shares fell 6.8% following the announcement.
Our view
JD Wetherspoon key facts
