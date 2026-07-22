J D Wetherspoon (Trading Update): another profit warning

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales grew by 4.0% in the 12 weeks to 19 July 2025, up from 3.4% in the third quarter.

However, this sales growth was weaker than the company expected. Alongside rising operating costs, full-year profits are now likely to miss analyst forecasts (Underlying pre-tax profit: £70.8mn expected).

So far this year, J D Wetherspoon has spent £41.7mn on share buybacks. Year-end net debt is expected to stay flat at £720mn.

The shares were down 8.1% in early trading.

Our view

J D Wetherspoon had been enjoying stronger investor sentiment ahead of its year-end update, with warm weather and England’s World Cup run usually a helpful backdrop for fuller pubs. But the update struck a more negative tone, with full-year profits now likely to miss already downgraded forecasts and the valuation coming under renewed pressure.

Brand perception has historically held it in good stead, building out its position as the most visited licensed chain in the country, where its value proposition has helped it steal customers from casual dining operators. That’s been driven by an ongoing pivot towards a younger and more family-oriented demographic. However, recent weakness in food sales growth suggests parents may already be thinking twice about family meals out of the home, and consumer sentiment is coming under further pressure.

Investments in the pub estate and exits from underperforming units have, at the last count, seen average pub takings increase by 69% since 2015. The group is tentatively moving back into expansion mode with a focus on high-footfall locations such as airports and travel hubs.

This year has seen the number of franchise pubs bearing the Wetherspoon name more than double. We think of this as a relatively low-risk and scalable route to growth. The Group’s also been acquiring the freeholds of some rented premises, which should help improve profitability.

Cash flow was strong last year, supporting continued dividend payments and a step-up in share buybacks, which saw the company repurchase shares worth around 9% of its current market value. With margins being squeezed, there can be no guarantee that distributions will continue at that pace, or indeed at all.

The balance sheet also looks robust with a break-up value that could be in excess of the company’s stock market valuation. But it’s hard to put an exact number on it, as the company’s £1.1bn property portfolio hasn’t been revalued in 25 years. Net debt this year is expected to remain flat.

J D Wetherspoon looks well placed to outperform the market in terms of topline growth. But we see limited near-term upside for the shares, with thin margins leaving profits highly sensitive to any slowdown in sales momentum or renewed cost pressure. Speculation that tax relief could be on the way may offer some hope, but there are no guarantees, and any benefit will depend on the detail.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

Consumer services companies are medium-risk in terms of ESG, and very few companies are excelling at managing them. That leaves plenty of opportunity for forward-thinking firms. The primary risk-driver is product governance. The impact of their products on society, labour relations and environmental concerns are also key risks to monitor.

The company's overall management of material ESG issues is average according to Sustainalytics.

Significant issues regarding the Board's quality and integrity have been identified, including worries about the length of service and independence of non-executive directors. ESG reporting practices are not aligned with leading reporting standards, and the Company's environmental policy is assessed as weak. Moreover, sustainability performance targets are not incorporated in the executive compensation plan. In terms of responsible drinking, there is a strong code of conduct in place with evidence to suggest this is an area the chain takes very seriously.