Legal & General – operating profit misses the mark

Legal & General reported full-year operating profit of £1.7bn. That was broadly in line with the prior year but around 5% below market expectations.
The retirement business was the standout, writing a record £13.7bn of new pension transfer business as the market remains healthy. But that was offset by lower profit from Investment Management, as higher rates contributed to a 12% drop in average assets under management.
The solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 236% to 224%.
The group is on track to meet its targets over the period of 2020-24, which includes dividends growing at 5% a year and capital generation of £8-£9bn (£6.8bn to date).
A final dividend of 14.63p was proposed, taking total dividends up 5% to 20.34p.
The shares fell 2.9% in early trading.
Our view
Legal & General key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
