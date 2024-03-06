Legal & General – operating profit misses the mark

Legal & General reported full-year operating profit of £1.7bn. That was broadly in line with the prior year but around 5% below market expectations.

The retirement business was the standout, writing a record £13.7bn of new pension transfer business as the market remains healthy. But that was offset by lower profit from Investment Management, as higher rates contributed to a 12% drop in average assets under management.

The solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 236% to 224%.

The group is on track to meet its targets over the period of 2020-24, which includes dividends growing at 5% a year and capital generation of £8-£9bn (£6.8bn to date).

A final dividend of 14.63p was proposed, taking total dividends up 5% to 20.34p.

The shares fell 2.9% in early trading.

Our view

