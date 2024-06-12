Legal & General – refreshed strategy, new buyback

Legal & General (L&G) has revealed a new structure, medium-term targets, and a buyback.

Legal & General Investment Management and Legal & General Capital will be merged to create a new Asset Management division. Non-strategic assets will now be managed through a new Corporate Investments Unit ahead of a potential sale.

From 2024-27, the group aims to deliver annual growth of 6-9% in underlying operating profit per share. It’s also looking to generate £5-6bn of excess capital over 2025-27. A £200mn buyback has been announced alongside plans to grow the dividend by 5% in the coming year, and 2% from there to 2027.

The shares fell 3.2% following the announcement.

