Lloyds – lower impairments drive profit beat

Lloyds reported first-half net income of £8.4bn, down 9% driven by lower net interest income. Banking net interest margin fell from 3.18% to 2.94%, in line with expectations.
Underlying profit of £3.5bn was down 13%, but better than the £3.4bn markets were expecting due to lower impairment charges as the economic outlook improved.
Both loans and deposits grew 1% over the period, driven by new mortgages and retail savings accounts, respectively. The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 14.1% - well ahead of its target of 13.0%.
Full-year guidance is unchanged, with banking net interest margin expected to exceed 2.90%.
The shares were down 1.5% in early trading.
Our view
