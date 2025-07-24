Lloyds: profit beat, guidance unchanged

Lloyds reported second quarter net income of £4.5bn, up 9% and in line with expectations. Within that, both interest income and other income were higher than last year. Banking net interest margin was up from 2.94% to 3.04%.

Underlying profit rose 17% to £2.0bn (£1.8bn expected), the beat largely driven by better-than-expected impairments. Non-performing loans remain at low levels.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 13.8% (target minimum = 13.0%). An interim dividend of 1.22p was announced, up 15%.

Full year underlying net interest income is still expected around £13.5bn (2024: £12.8bn).

The shares rose 0.4% in early trading.

Our view

Lloyds’ second-quarter results were broadly as we expected, with the profit beat largely driven by lower impairments. The only thing holding back the share price reaction was the absence of a guidance upgrade.

Lloyds has a focus on traditional lending, so net interest margin (NIM - a measure of profitability in borrowing/lending) is key. There was a drop over 2024, but improving trends mean margins have stabilised at a nice level.

There are still a couple of small headwinds to monitor. The mortgage market is very competitive, so profitability is facing a squeeze. Then, we’re seeing savers shift from non-interest deposit accounts to longer-term interest-bearing accounts as they look to lock in rates. That deposit migration has eased, but is still a small margin headwind.

Loan growth is key, so it was good to see ongoing momentum here. Mortgages benefited in the first quarter from the pull forward of demand as buyers looked to beat stamp duty changes. Demand should continue to be strong over the year if interest rate cuts come through as expected.

The structural hedge has the potential to be a main driver of income over the medium term. Balances are being reinvested at higher rates and that’s expected to bring in an extra £1.2bn of hedge income in 2025.

The flip side of the focus on traditional lending is higher exposure to potential loan defaults. For now, UK borrowers are remaining resilient to pressures, and Lloyds has one of the higher-quality asset portfolios. But this remains a risk to monitor.

Very aware of its reliance on traditional financing, Lloyds has invested heavily in its other income plays (credit card fees, insurance, investment management). This should help provide an income tailwind when rates aren’t as supportive, and progress has been good.

The key risk in the short term is the investigation into the mis-selling of motor finance. Lloyds is more exposed than other peers and has now set aside a total of £1.2bn in preparation for potential costs. We’re cautiously optimistic that provisions, plus what’s already been reflected in the valuation, will be sufficient. But it’s hard to say what the outcome will be.

Lloyds remains one of our preferred names in the sector, with strong capital levels that will hopefully support returns to shareholders over the next few years. That said, the valuation isn’t as attractive as it once was, and the impending Supreme Court decision on motor finance is likely to cause volatility. There are no guarantees.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security is also an increasingly important risk for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations are also worth monitoring.

According to Sustainalytics, Lloyds’ management of material ESG issues is strong.

The FCA’s investigation into historical auto-lending practices between 2007 and 2021 is a risk for Lloyds. Provisions have been taken but the scale of the potential impact is still largely unknown, more details should come soon. There’s room for improvement in product governance and responsible marketing, though it demonstrates strong progress in integrating ESG factors into asset management and corporate financing.