Lloyds – Q1 profit beat driven by lower impairments

Lloyds reported first-quarter net income of £4.2bn, down 9% driven by lower net interest income. This was broadly flat compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Banking net interest margin fell from 3.22% to 2.95%, a smaller drop than markets were expecting.

Underlying profit of £1.8bn was down 21%, but better than the £1.7bn markets were expecting due to lower impairment charges.

Loans and advances to customers fell 1% to £448.5bn, largely due to a dip in UK mortgage balances. Customer deposits also fell 1%.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 13.9% - well ahead of its target of 13.0%.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

