LSEG: decent H1 but some questions raised

LSEG reported first-half revenue of £4.5bn, reflecting underlying growth of 7.8%. Performance reflected broad-based growth across all business units. Recurring revenue growth slowed to 5.8%, and there’s expected to be a further hit in the coming quarter.
Underlying operating was up 13.4% to £1.7bn, driven by top-line growth and improving margins.
Free cash flow rose from £651mn to £935mn and net debt, including leases, was £6.3bn at the end of the half.
Guidance was largely unchanged, with full year revenue growth expected between 6.5-7.5%.
A dividend of 47.0p was announced, up 14.6%, alongside a new £1bn buyback (£0.5bn expected).
The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
LSEG key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.