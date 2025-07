LSEG: decent H1 but some questions raised

LSEG reported first-half revenue of £4.5bn, reflecting underlying growth of 7.8%. Performance reflected broad-based growth across all business units. Recurring revenue growth slowed to 5.8%, and there’s expected to be a further hit in the coming quarter.

Underlying operating was up 13.4% to £1.7bn, driven by top-line growth and improving margins.

Free cash flow rose from £651mn to £935mn and net debt, including leases, was £6.3bn at the end of the half.

Guidance was largely unchanged, with full year revenue growth expected between 6.5-7.5%.

A dividend of 47.0p was announced, up 14.6%, alongside a new £1bn buyback (£0.5bn expected).

The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.