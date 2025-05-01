LSEG: guidance on track amidst market volatility

LSEG’s underlying revenue grew by 7.8% in the first quarter. The growth was broad-based with markets providing the biggest contribution against a volatile backdrop. Trading in financial instruments remained elevated into April.

Management expressed confidence in its prior guidance with underlying growth of 6.5-7.5% expected for the full year.

£245mn of the £500mn buyback program has now been completed.

The shares were flat in early trading.

Our view

First quarter trading didn’t throw up too many surprises. Management sounded relatively confident that they have a diverse enough revenue mix to push through the volatile environment. Perhaps more importantly, they aren’t seeing any changes in consumer behaviour either.

LSEG is more than just a stock exchange. It’s a global leader in financial data and technology. After buying Refinitiv in 2021, a major data and analytics business, LSEG now earns most of its revenue from providing tools and services that financial professionals rely on daily.

The company also benefits from its diversified operations. In addition to data and analytics, LSEG generates revenue from services like clearing and settlement, which help ensure that financial transactions are completed smoothly. This variety of income streams makes LSEG’s business more resilient during market ups and downs.

There’s been a push of late to boost profitability, and the results are starting to bear fruit. Margins are expanding and that’s helping top-line growth drop down into profit and cash. We were pleased to hear management reiterate these efforts into the new year, with the guided £2.4bn free cash flow figure expected to have upside.

The balance sheet is in decent shape, with scope for some add-on acquisitions but we don’t expect any major acquisitions anytime soon. In the meantime, its supporting increased shareholder returns, though nothing is guaranteed.

Looking ahead, LSEG is expected to keep growing as it integrates new technology like AI and expands its offerings. Its focus on cloud-based solutions and automation are helping financial institutions save time and money. Plus, the partnership with Microsoft is starting to come to life, with LSEG’s analysis products integrated into programs like Excel and Teams increasing their appeal.

As a major player in global finance, LSEG faces some challenges. The financial industry is heavily regulated, so changes in rules could impact its business. The company also relies on cutting-edge technology, which requires constant investment to stay ahead.

We think LSEG is an attractive business well placed to benefit from growing trends around the electronification of trading, embedding tech into capital markets, and growth in demand for data analysis. But some of that has already been priced in, and if it wants to continue bridging the valuation gap to US peers, it needs to deliver, and there are no guarantees.