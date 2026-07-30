LSEG (HY Results): solid quarter, slightly soft guide

First-half revenue came in at £5.0bn, as expected, reflecting underlying growth of 8.3%. Performance reflected broad-based growth across all business units. Recurring revenue momentum improved, with annual subscription value growth accelerating to 6.1%.

Underlying operating profit rose 16.6% to £2.0bn, as expected, driven by top-line growth, good cost control and improving margins.

Free cash flow rose 29% to £1.2bn over the year, and net debt rose 23% to £9.3bn since year-end. A dividend of 55.0p was announced, up 17%. The group completed £2.1bn of share buybacks in the first half and plans to complete a further £1.4bn by February 2027.

Full-year revenue growth guidance was raised to 7.0-7.5% (7.8% expected), from 6.5-7.5%, while margins are expected to improve.

The shares fell 3.0% in early trading.

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