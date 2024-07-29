McDonald’s – growth stutters in the second quarter

McDonald's reported second-quarter revenue of $6.5bn, up 1% ignoring the impact of exchange rates, which was slightly below market expectations. On a like-for-like basis, sales were down 1%, reflecting small declines across all business segments.

Operating profit of $2.9bn was flat on an underlying basis, as increased total revenue was offset by higher operating costs.

For the full year, McDonald’s expects new openings to make a 2% contribution to restaurant takings. Operating margins are expected to be in the mid-to-high forties.

The shares were trading flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.