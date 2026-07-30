Microsoft (Q4 Results): cloud drives earnings beat

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 17% when ignoring currency moves, to $90.0bn ($87.6bn expected). Growth was broad-based, including 43% in Azure.
Operating profit was $40.6bn ($40.2bn expected), up 18%, driven by strong revenue growth.
Free cash flow fell 23% to $19.6bn, as cash capex more than doubled to $35.8bn. Net cash was $36.5bn at the end of the quarter, not including $88.5bn of lease liabilities. The company returned $10.2bn in cash to shareholders.
Revenue in the coming quarter is guided to rise 16-17% to $89.9-91.0bn ($89.7bn expected), with Azure expected to grow around 45%.
For the full year, the group expects double-digit revenue and operating income growth. Capex is set to grow, but margins are expected to be broadly flat, with positive free cash flow.
The shares rose 7.9% in after-hours trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Microsoft key facts
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