NatWest – H1 beats expectations

NatWest reported first-half income of £7.1bn, down 7.7% driven by lower net interest income. Income improved over the half, with second-quarter income of £3.7bn ahead of expectations and up 5.3% on the first quarter.

Net interest margin fell from 2.23% to 2.07%. There was improvement quarter-quarter from 2.05% in the first, to 2.10% in the second.

Pre-tax operating profit of £3.0bn was down 15.6%. Profits were weighted to the second quarter which benefited from an impairment release as defaults remained low and the economic outlook improved.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 13.6% - in the middle of the 13-14% target range.

Full-year guidance has been upgraded, now expecting net interest income of £14bn (previously £13-13.5bn).

The shares rose 7.7% in early trading.

