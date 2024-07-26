NatWest – H1 beats expectations

NatWest reported first-half income of £7.1bn, down 7.7% driven by lower net interest income. Income improved over the half, with second-quarter income of £3.7bn ahead of expectations and up 5.3% on the first quarter.
Net interest margin fell from 2.23% to 2.07%. There was improvement quarter-quarter from 2.05% in the first, to 2.10% in the second.
Pre-tax operating profit of £3.0bn was down 15.6%. Profits were weighted to the second quarter which benefited from an impairment release as defaults remained low and the economic outlook improved.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 13.6% - in the middle of the 13-14% target range.
Full-year guidance has been upgraded, now expecting net interest income of £14bn (previously £13-13.5bn).
The shares rose 7.7% in early trading.
Our view
NatWest key facts
