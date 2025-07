NatWest: Q2 profit beat, upgraded guidance

NatWest reported second-quarter income of £4.0bn (£4.0bn expected), up 9.5%, driven mainly by growth in net interest income. Net interest margin rose from 2.10% to 2.28%.

Operating profit rose 4.4% to £1.8bn (£1.6bn expected), driven by top-line growth and relatively flat costs. Impairments were better than expected, and default levels remain low.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 13.6% at the period end (13-14% target range).

Full year income, excluding one-off items, is now expected to land above £16.0bn (£16.0bn expected).

An interim dividend of 9.5p was announced, up 58%, alongside a £750mn share buyback.

The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.