NatWest: Q2 profit beat, upgraded guidance

NatWest reported second-quarter income of £4.0bn (£4.0bn expected), up 9.5%, driven mainly by growth in net interest income. Net interest margin rose from 2.10% to 2.28%.
Operating profit rose 4.4% to £1.8bn (£1.6bn expected), driven by top-line growth and relatively flat costs. Impairments were better than expected, and default levels remain low.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 13.6% at the period end (13-14% target range).
Full year income, excluding one-off items, is now expected to land above £16.0bn (£16.0bn expected).
An interim dividend of 9.5p was announced, up 58%, alongside a £750mn share buyback.
The shares rose 1.8% in early trading.
