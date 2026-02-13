NatWest (Q4 Results): strong quarter, soft guidance

NatWest reported fourth-quarter income of £4.3bn (£4.2bn expected), up 13% year-on-year. Net interest margin rose from 2.19% to 2.45%.
Operating profit rose 30% to £1.9bn (£1.7bn expected), supported by strong top-line growth and slightly lower costs. Impairments were better than expected, and default levels remain low.
The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 14.0% at the period end (13-14% target range).
2026 guidance points to total income of £17.2-17.6bn (£17.5bn expected). The group is now targeting a CET1 ratio of around 13.0%.
Earlier in the week, NatWest announced the £2.7bn acquisition of wealth management group Evelyn Partners, alongside a £750mn buyback.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
