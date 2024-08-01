Next – strong Q2 sees profit outlook upgraded

Next reported first-half sales growth of 8.0% and full-price sales growth of 4.4% (2.5% expected). Second-quarter full-price sales rose 3.2% (-0.3% expected) with online overseas performance the main driver of the beat, retail was down 4.7%.

Surplus stock was up 21% on last year, but down 5% on two years ago. Clearance rates are in line with internal forecasts.

Guidance for 2.5% growth in full-price sales over the second half remains in place. For the full year, total sales and full-price sales are expected to be £6.2bn (+6.0%) and £4.9bn (+3.4%) respectively. Profit before tax guidance has been raised from £960mn to £980mn.

The shares rose 7.9% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.