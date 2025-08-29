Next week on the stock market

Ashtead is expected to deliver low-single-digit top-line growth next week when first-quarter results are released, marking a potential end to a couple of quarters of declines. Revenue is anticipated to come in around $2.8bn, suggesting reasonably steady progress following the 2% rental revenue growth management reported earlier in the quarter.

The group has been navigating a tougher trading environment, but local end markets appear to be stabilising, and mega-projects continue to provide a longer-term tailwind. After a period of overinvestment in the fleet, scaled-back capex has helped improve utilisation rates and supported improved cash flows.

Cost pressures remain a challenge, so we’ll be watching closely for any updates on the rental pricing environment. Higher volumes are encouraging, but pricing progress will be key to sustaining margins.