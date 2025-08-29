Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 21 September 2025.
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Aug 29, 2025

Important information - This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

01-Sep

No FTSE 350 Reporters

02-Sep

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Half Year Results

03-Sep

Ashtead Group*

Q1 Results

Bakkavor Group

Half Year Results

Hilton Food Group

Half Year Results

M&G*

Half Year Results

Salesforce*

Q2 Results

04-Sep

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Half Year Results

Apax Global Alpha

Half Year Results

Currys

AGM Trading Statement

Genus

Full Year Results

Grafton Group

Half Year Results

International Public Partnerships

Half Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

WAG Payment Solutions

Half Year Results

05-Sep

Ashmore Group

Full Year Results

Berkeley Group

Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Ashtead looks to return to top-line growth

Ashtead is expected to deliver low-single-digit top-line growth next week when first-quarter results are released, marking a potential end to a couple of quarters of declines. Revenue is anticipated to come in around $2.8bn, suggesting reasonably steady progress following the 2% rental revenue growth management reported earlier in the quarter.

The group has been navigating a tougher trading environment, but local end markets appear to be stabilising, and mega-projects continue to provide a longer-term tailwind. After a period of overinvestment in the fleet, scaled-back capex has helped improve utilisation rates and supported improved cash flows.

Cost pressures remain a challenge, so we’ll be watching closely for any updates on the rental pricing environment. Higher volumes are encouraging, but pricing progress will be key to sustaining margins.

0%
Salesforce has eyes on AI momentum and topline growth

Salesforce is set to report its second-quarter results next week, following a solid first-quarter, which saw the company raise the top end of its full-year revenue guidance range by $0.4bn to $41.3bn. We expect to hear this topline momentum has continued, with second-quarter revenue forecast to land between $10.1-$10.2bn, up 7-8% ignoring exchange rates.

Beyond the headline numbers, a key focus will be on the company’s progress in scaling its AI initiatives. At the last count, Salesforce had signed over 8,000 new AI deals, so updates on the adoption of Agentforce and Data Cloud will also be closely watched.

0%
Cost cuts and progress on asset flows in focus for M&G

M&G reports half-year results next week and will be looking to build on the momentum from its full-year results in March. Cost reductions have been a key focus, and we’ll be watching for updates on the pace of delivery toward the £230 million in annual savings targeted by year-end. Any commentary on technology integration or headcount changes could help reinforce confidence in the medium-term profit outlook.

Flows into the asset management business remain a critical area, and one M&G has been actively working to improve. We’ll be keen to see signs of progress here, along with any updates on the strategic re-entry into the bulk annuity market, where some innovative approaches are currently being tested.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

