Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
01-Dec
No FTSE 350 reporters
02-Dec
discoverIE Group
Half Year Results
Foresight Group Holdings
Half Year Results
Victrex
Full Year Results
03-Dec
Paragon Banking Group
Full Year Results
Salesforce*
Q3 Results
ZIGUP
Half Year Results
04-Dec
AJ Bell
Full Year Results
Balfour Beatty
Trading Statement
Baltic Classifieds Group
Half Year Results
Frasers
Half Year Results
Future
Full Year Results
SSP Group
Full Year Results
Watches of Switzerland Group
Half Year Results
05-Dec
No FTSE 350 reporters
All eyes on Salesforce’s AI-driven momentum
Salesforce heads into next week’s third-quarter results after a difficult start to the year and guidance that points to slower growth ahead. The broader software sector has been under pressure, with investors worried about AI-driven disruption. But Salesforce is positioning itself to lead the next phase of enterprise AI through its Agentforce 360 platform and the recently completed acquisition of Informatica.
Markets are looking for Salesforce to report around $10.3bn in revenue, with 9% growth. While near-term sentiment remains cautious, optimism could build as AI becomes a more significant part of the story. The key challenge is delivering a material improvement in either growth or margins - a difficult task for a mature business, even with an AI tailwind.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.