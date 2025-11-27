Next week on the stock market

All eyes on Salesforce’s AI-driven momentum

Salesforce heads into next week’s third-quarter results after a difficult start to the year and guidance that points to slower growth ahead. The broader software sector has been under pressure, with investors worried about AI-driven disruption. But Salesforce is positioning itself to lead the next phase of enterprise AI through its Agentforce 360 platform and the recently completed acquisition of Informatica.

Markets are looking for Salesforce to report around $10.3bn in revenue, with 9% growth. While near-term sentiment remains cautious, optimism could build as AI becomes a more significant part of the story. The key challenge is delivering a material improvement in either growth or margins - a difficult task for a mature business, even with an AI tailwind.