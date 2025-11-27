Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 1 December 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Nov 27, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

01-Dec

No FTSE 350 reporters

02-Dec

discoverIE Group

Half Year Results

Foresight Group Holdings

Half Year Results

Victrex

Full Year Results

03-Dec

Paragon Banking Group

Full Year Results

Salesforce*

Q3 Results

ZIGUP

Half Year Results

04-Dec

AJ Bell

Full Year Results

Balfour Beatty

Trading Statement

Baltic Classifieds Group

Half Year Results

Frasers

Half Year Results

Future

Full Year Results

SSP Group

Full Year Results

Watches of Switzerland Group

Half Year Results

05-Dec

No FTSE 350 reporters

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

All eyes on Salesforce’s AI-driven momentum

Salesforce heads into next week’s third-quarter results after a difficult start to the year and guidance that points to slower growth ahead. The broader software sector has been under pressure, with investors worried about AI-driven disruption. But Salesforce is positioning itself to lead the next phase of enterprise AI through its Agentforce 360 platform and the recently completed acquisition of Informatica.

Markets are looking for Salesforce to report around $10.3bn in revenue, with 9% growth. While near-term sentiment remains cautious, optimism could build as AI becomes a more significant part of the story. The key challenge is delivering a material improvement in either growth or margins - a difficult task for a mature business, even with an AI tailwind.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 27th November 2025