Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 2nd March 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Published Feb 27, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

02-Mar

Bunzl

Full Year Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Full Year Results

Senior

Full Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Full Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Full Year Results

03-Mar

Aberdeen Group

Full Year Results

Fresnillo

Full Year Results

Greggs*

Full Year Results

Inchcape

Full Year Results

International Workplace Group

Full Year Results

Intertek Group

Full Year Results

Johnson Service Group

Full Year Results

Keller Group

Full Year Results

Kier Group

Half Year Results

Morgan Advanced Materials

Full Year Results

04-Mar

Beazley

Full Year Results

Metro Bank Holdings

Full Year Results

Quilter

Full Year Results

Vistry*

Full Year Results

Weir Group

Full Year Results

05-Mar

Admiral*

Full Year Results

Aviva*

Full Year Results

Coats Group

Full Year Results

Elementis

Full Year Results

Endevour Mining

Q4 Results

Entain

Full Year Results

Funding Circle Holdings

Full Year Results

Grafron Group

Full Year Results

Harbour Energy

Full Year Results

Hunting

Full Year Results

Ibstock*

Full Year Results

ITV*

Full Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Full Year Results

OSB Group

Full Year Results

Pagegroup

Full Year Results

Reckitt Benckiser*

Full Year Results

Rentokil Initial

Full Year Results

Serco Group

Full Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Full Year Results

06-Mar

IMI

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Admiral is facing dual headwinds; is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Admiral comes into next week's results under a bit of pressure. 2025 profits are expected to grow 11%, but insurance is a slow business, and that largely reflects trends from 2024 and early 2025. The outlook is more important, and the insurance market is expected to be soft in 2026 as stalled pricing at the back end of last year starts to work through, putting pressure on margins. We’ll be watching closely for any indication that the pricing environment is improving, a trend we believe will flow through over the year, paving the way for improved conditions over the back half and into 2027.

Admiral has also found itself under pressure as fears around AI-driven distribution disruption and autonomous vehicles (AVs) have grown. While both themes will reshape insurance over time, the pace is slow, the net impact is manageable, and incumbent insurers are likely beneficiaries, not victims. We think these fears are overstated.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Tough conditions are turning up the heat on Greggs

Greggs had a strong finish to 2025, with sales growth accelerating in the final quarter to 2.9% as it scooped up market share. That was driven by improved menus, later opening hours, and 121 net new shop openings over the year – although the latter was a touch lower than originally planned. Despite this, full-year pre-tax profit guidance remains intact, expected to land at around £173mn, down 9% on the prior year.

With this already baked into expectations, we’re keen to hear how 2026 is shaping up in the early months. While the picture on the cost front is beginning to look more favourable, Greggs has plenty of other challenges still to wrestle with. Unhelpful changes to tax rules and minimum wages, slowing UK economic growth, and cost-conscious consumers are all weighing on the outlook. As a result, the group’s expected to say that underlying profits will flatline in 2026 when it reports next week.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Challenges look set to build in 2026 for Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey’s full-year results next week shouldn’t bring too many surprises, with a lot of the headline figures having been released back in January. Revenue in 2025 rose by around 12% to £3.8bn, helped by an uplift in total completions and higher average selling prices. Operating profits are also set to come in at around the £420mn mark, up only marginally on the prior year.

Much more important will be the outlook for 2026, and whether there’s any sign of demand improving. Last we heard, build-cost inflation was expected to remain in the low single digits. Current trends also appear unsupportive for Taylor Wimpey’s house prices in the near term, which looks set to squeeze margins. As a result, profit forecasts have come down in recent months, with markets now expecting a small decline in operating profits to around £409mn in 2026.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 27th February 2026