Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
02-Mar
Bunzl
Full Year Results
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Full Year Results
Senior
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Full Year Results
Smith & Nephew*
Full Year Results
03-Mar
Aberdeen Group
Full Year Results
Fresnillo
Full Year Results
Greggs*
Full Year Results
Inchcape
Full Year Results
International Workplace Group
Full Year Results
Intertek Group
Full Year Results
Johnson Service Group
Full Year Results
Keller Group
Full Year Results
Kier Group
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials
Full Year Results
04-Mar
Beazley
Full Year Results
Metro Bank Holdings
Full Year Results
Quilter
Full Year Results
Vistry*
Full Year Results
Weir Group
Full Year Results
05-Mar
Admiral*
Full Year Results
Aviva*
Full Year Results
Coats Group
Full Year Results
Elementis
Full Year Results
Endevour Mining
Q4 Results
Entain
Full Year Results
Funding Circle Holdings
Full Year Results
Grafron Group
Full Year Results
Harbour Energy
Full Year Results
Hunting
Full Year Results
Ibstock*
Full Year Results
ITV*
Full Year Results
Lancashire Holdings
Full Year Results
OSB Group
Full Year Results
Pagegroup
Full Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser*
Full Year Results
Rentokil Initial
Full Year Results
Serco Group
Full Year Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Full Year Results
06-Mar
IMI
Full Year Results
Admiral is facing dual headwinds; is there light at the end of the tunnel?
Admiral comes into next week's results under a bit of pressure. 2025 profits are expected to grow 11%, but insurance is a slow business, and that largely reflects trends from 2024 and early 2025. The outlook is more important, and the insurance market is expected to be soft in 2026 as stalled pricing at the back end of last year starts to work through, putting pressure on margins. We’ll be watching closely for any indication that the pricing environment is improving, a trend we believe will flow through over the year, paving the way for improved conditions over the back half and into 2027.
Admiral has also found itself under pressure as fears around AI-driven distribution disruption and autonomous vehicles (AVs) have grown. While both themes will reshape insurance over time, the pace is slow, the net impact is manageable, and incumbent insurers are likely beneficiaries, not victims. We think these fears are overstated.
Tough conditions are turning up the heat on Greggs
Greggs had a strong finish to 2025, with sales growth accelerating in the final quarter to 2.9% as it scooped up market share. That was driven by improved menus, later opening hours, and 121 net new shop openings over the year – although the latter was a touch lower than originally planned. Despite this, full-year pre-tax profit guidance remains intact, expected to land at around £173mn, down 9% on the prior year.
With this already baked into expectations, we’re keen to hear how 2026 is shaping up in the early months. While the picture on the cost front is beginning to look more favourable, Greggs has plenty of other challenges still to wrestle with. Unhelpful changes to tax rules and minimum wages, slowing UK economic growth, and cost-conscious consumers are all weighing on the outlook. As a result, the group’s expected to say that underlying profits will flatline in 2026 when it reports next week.
Challenges look set to build in 2026 for Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey’s full-year results next week shouldn’t bring too many surprises, with a lot of the headline figures having been released back in January. Revenue in 2025 rose by around 12% to £3.8bn, helped by an uplift in total completions and higher average selling prices. Operating profits are also set to come in at around the £420mn mark, up only marginally on the prior year.
Much more important will be the outlook for 2026, and whether there’s any sign of demand improving. Last we heard, build-cost inflation was expected to remain in the low single digits. Current trends also appear unsupportive for Taylor Wimpey’s house prices in the near term, which looks set to squeeze margins. As a result, profit forecasts have come down in recent months, with markets now expecting a small decline in operating profits to around £409mn in 2026.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.