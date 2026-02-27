Next week on the stock market

Admiral is facing dual headwinds; is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Admiral comes into next week's results under a bit of pressure. 2025 profits are expected to grow 11%, but insurance is a slow business, and that largely reflects trends from 2024 and early 2025. The outlook is more important, and the insurance market is expected to be soft in 2026 as stalled pricing at the back end of last year starts to work through, putting pressure on margins. We’ll be watching closely for any indication that the pricing environment is improving, a trend we believe will flow through over the year, paving the way for improved conditions over the back half and into 2027.

Admiral has also found itself under pressure as fears around AI-driven distribution disruption and autonomous vehicles (AVs) have grown. While both themes will reshape insurance over time, the pace is slow, the net impact is manageable, and incumbent insurers are likely beneficiaries, not victims. We think these fears are overstated.