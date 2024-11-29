Next week on the stock market

Frasers has been involved in a war of words lately with Boohoo as it looks to secure two seats on the rival fashion company’s board. As of late October, Frasers owned a 27% stake in Boohoo, and it’s clear that it’s grown weary of the current management team. It’s an interesting dynamic, and one we’ll be watching evolve over the coming weeks.

Back to the main story, increased automation at warehouses has reduced inventory levels impressively. With more to come, this should free up more cash to funnel into growing other areas of the business or fund more acquisitions. The Sports Direct owner is aiming to grow pre-tax profits to a range of £575-625mn over the full year, up around 10% at the midpoint. We’re keen to see if this remains on track at the halfway mark.

We’re also hoping to get an early insight into how trading’s fared in the run-up to the important Christmas period. Frasers, with its high brick-and-mortar exposure, relies heavily on shoppers heading to the high street, so it’s more vulnerable than most if there’s any pullback in footfall.