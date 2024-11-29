Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 2 December 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 29, 2024

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

02-Dec

No FTSE 350 Reporters

03-Dec

discoverIE Group

Half Year Results

Paragon Banking Group

Full Year Results

Salesforce*

Q3 Results

SSP Group

Full Year Results

Victrex

Full Year Results

04-Dec

ME Group International

Q4 Trading Statement

SDLC Energy Efficient Income Trust

Half Year Results

Tritax EuroBox

Full Year Results

ZIGUP

Half Year Results

05-Dec

AJ Bell

Full Year Results

Balfour Beatty

Trading Statement

Baltic Classifieds Group

Half Year Results

DS Smith*

Half Year Results

Frasers*

Half Year Results

TR Property Investment Trust

Half Year Results

Watches of Switzerland

Half Year Results

06-Dec

Berkeley Group*

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Berkeley hoping to build on a solid start to the year

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

We’re expecting to hear Berkeley’s had a solid start to the year, with operating margins eclipsing the group’s long-term 17.5-19.5% range as performance looks set to be first-half weighted. The new government’s proposed changes to the planning system should ease some of the struggles that housebuilders like Berkeley are having, helping the group deliver the new homes the country sorely needs.

There’s little debate that the chancellor’s recent decision to hike employer national insurance contributions will hurt companies’ profits. But by just how much is something we’re hoping Berkeley can put a rough figure on next week. There are also fears that it could have inflationary impacts in the long run. That could see interest rates remain higher for longer and keep buyers’ hands tied by affordability pressures, so we’re keen to see if Berkeley tweaks its full-year outlook as a result, which had been pencilling in underlying pre-tax profits of £525mn.

Frasers looking to keep full-year targets on track ahead of Christmas

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Frasers has been involved in a war of words lately with Boohoo as it looks to secure two seats on the rival fashion company’s board. As of late October, Frasers owned a 27% stake in Boohoo, and it’s clear that it’s grown weary of the current management team. It’s an interesting dynamic, and one we’ll be watching evolve over the coming weeks.

Back to the main story, increased automation at warehouses has reduced inventory levels impressively. With more to come, this should free up more cash to funnel into growing other areas of the business or fund more acquisitions. The Sports Direct owner is aiming to grow pre-tax profits to a range of £575-625mn over the full year, up around 10% at the midpoint. We’re keen to see if this remains on track at the halfway mark.

We’re also hoping to get an early insight into how trading’s fared in the run-up to the important Christmas period. Frasers, with its high brick-and-mortar exposure, relies heavily on shoppers heading to the high street, so it’s more vulnerable than most if there’s any pullback in footfall.

Salesforce bets big on AI agents

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

After a poor start to the year and a reset of expectations, Salesforce looks back on the right track. But it’s still a tough market to be a major software player, businesses are taking longer to commit to big deals, and some are still simply kicking the can down the road altogether. The 7% top-line growth expected in the third quarter is a far cry from the mid-twenties of years gone by.

But despite the tough macro conditions, there’s a renewed sense of optimism with AI now a major part of the growth story. We’ll be watching closely for updates on how clients are using Salesforce’s latest innovation, Agentforce. Going beyond chatbots, this platform allows companies to build autonomous agents that can both make decisions and take actions. The real question is how useful they are in real life, and how long it’ll take Salesforce to monetise this new product – we hope to get answers next week.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 29th November 2024