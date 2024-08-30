Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
02-Sep
Kainos Group
Trading Statement
03-Sep
Ashtead*
Q1 Results
DS Smith*
Q1 Trading Statement
Watches of Switzerland
Q1 Trading Statement
04-Sep
Barratt Developments*
Full Year Results
Direct Line Insurance Group*
Half Year Results
Hilton Food Group
Half Year Results
M&G*
Half Year Results
05-Sep
Alfa Financial Software Holdings
Half Year Results
Ashmore Group
Full Year Results
Apax Global Alpha
Half Year Results
Bakkavor
Half Year Results
Currys*
Trading Statement
Genus
Full Year Results
International Public Partnerships
Half Year Results
Safestore Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Vistry*
Half Year Results
WAG Payment Solutions
Half Year Results
06-Sep
Berkeley Group*
Trading Statement
Can Direct Line keep the momentum up?
July’s capital markets day had one core job, to convince investors that medium-term targets were achievable. The renewed focus on core areas like Motor and Home, and introducing the Direct Line brand to price comparison sites, seem to have done the trick. Recent results have painted a better picture than we’ve had for some time, but there’s a long way to go before this turnaround is complete.
Aggressive price hikes should feed into next week’s half-year results, and we’ll be hoping to see ongoing improvement in insurance profitability. One thing to keep a close eye on is how that’s impacted customer numbers. There’s a fine line between protecting profits and pushing too many price-conscious customers out the door.
No surprises expected from Partnership giant Vistry
Vistry’s transformation into a Partnerships giant, which specialises in providing affordable housing, has helped it put in a resilient showing of late. In a tough market, sales rates have improved over the first half of the year, and total completions were up 8% to 7,750 new homes.
We don’t expect much in the way of surprises when results are announced next week. First-half underlying operating profit is expected to rise around 10% to £227mn, helped by increased sales volumes and lower building material costs. The group’s also planning to return £1bn to shareholders over the next three years through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. But last we heard the group was sporting a net debt position, so we’re keen to hear more on its plans to boost balance sheet health.
Has early trading kept Berkeley’s profit targets on track?
Berkeley’s last set of results was slightly better than markets were expecting. Back in June, we heard that full-year revenue fell 3.4% to £2.5bn as the group sold 13% fewer homes than in the prior year. This lower revenue saw pre-tax profits fall 7.7% to £557mn, despite broadly flat operating costs.
In next week’s trading update, we’re hoping to hear if the recent change of government and interest rate cut have had much of an impact on sales. And after the first four months of its financial year, we’re likely to get an update on whether the £525mn pre-tax profit guidance is still on track.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.