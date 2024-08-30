Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 2 September 2024.
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Aug 30, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

02-Sep

Kainos Group

Trading Statement

03-Sep

Ashtead*

Q1 Results

DS Smith*

Q1 Trading Statement

Watches of Switzerland

Q1 Trading Statement

04-Sep

Barratt Developments*

Full Year Results

Direct Line Insurance Group*

Half Year Results

Hilton Food Group

Half Year Results

M&G*

Half Year Results

05-Sep

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Half Year Results

Ashmore Group

Full Year Results

Apax Global Alpha

Half Year Results

Bakkavor

Half Year Results

Currys*

Trading Statement

Genus

Full Year Results

International Public Partnerships

Half Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Vistry*

Half Year Results

WAG Payment Solutions

Half Year Results

06-Sep

Berkeley Group*

Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Can Direct Line keep the momentum up?

Matt-Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

July’s capital markets day had one core job, to convince investors that medium-term targets were achievable. The renewed focus on core areas like Motor and Home, and introducing the Direct Line brand to price comparison sites, seem to have done the trick. Recent results have painted a better picture than we’ve had for some time, but there’s a long way to go before this turnaround is complete.

Aggressive price hikes should feed into next week’s half-year results, and we’ll be hoping to see ongoing improvement in insurance profitability. One thing to keep a close eye on is how that’s impacted customer numbers. There’s a fine line between protecting profits and pushing too many price-conscious customers out the door.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

No surprises expected from Partnership giant Vistry

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Vistry’s transformation into a Partnerships giant, which specialises in providing affordable housing, has helped it put in a resilient showing of late. In a tough market, sales rates have improved over the first half of the year, and total completions were up 8% to 7,750 new homes.

We don’t expect much in the way of surprises when results are announced next week. First-half underlying operating profit is expected to rise around 10% to £227mn, helped by increased sales volumes and lower building material costs. The group’s also planning to return £1bn to shareholders over the next three years through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. But last we heard the group was sporting a net debt position, so we’re keen to hear more on its plans to boost balance sheet health.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Has early trading kept Berkeley’s profit targets on track?

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Berkeley’s last set of results was slightly better than markets were expecting. Back in June, we heard that full-year revenue fell 3.4% to £2.5bn as the group sold 13% fewer homes than in the prior year. This lower revenue saw pre-tax profits fall 7.7% to £557mn, despite broadly flat operating costs.

In next week’s trading update, we’re hoping to hear if the recent change of government and interest rate cut have had much of an impact on sales. And after the first four months of its financial year, we’re likely to get an update on whether the £525mn pre-tax profit guidance is still on track.

Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 30th August 2024