Next week on the stock market

July’s capital markets day had one core job, to convince investors that medium-term targets were achievable. The renewed focus on core areas like Motor and Home, and introducing the Direct Line brand to price comparison sites, seem to have done the trick. Recent results have painted a better picture than we’ve had for some time, but there’s a long way to go before this turnaround is complete.

Aggressive price hikes should feed into next week’s half-year results, and we’ll be hoping to see ongoing improvement in insurance profitability. One thing to keep a close eye on is how that’s impacted customer numbers. There’s a fine line between protecting profits and pushing too many price-conscious customers out the door.