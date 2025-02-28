Next week on the stock market

In this article

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

03-Mar Bunzl* Full Year Results Senior Full Year Results

04-Mar Abrdn Full Year Results Apax Global Alpha Full Year Results Ashtead* Q3 Results Bakkavor Group Full Year Results Beazley Full Year Results Direct Line* Full Year Results Fresnillo Full Year Results Greggs* Full Year Results Inchcape Full Year Results Intertek Group Full Year Results IWG Full Year Results Keller Group Full Year Results Oxford Nanopore Full Year Results Spirent Communications Full Year Results Weir Group Full Year Results

05-Mar Breedon Full Year Results Ibstock* Full Year Results Quilter Full Year Results

06-Mar Admiral Group* Full Year Results Coats Group Full Year Results Elementis Full Year Results Endeavour Mining Q4 Results Entain* Full Year Results Grafton Group Full Year Results Harbour Energy Full Year Results Hunting Full Year Results Informa Full Year Results ITV* Full Year Results Lancashire Holdings Full Year Results Melrose Industries* Full Year Results Pagegroup Full Year Results Reckitt Benckiser Group* Full Year Results Rentokil Initial Full Year Results Schroders Full Year Results Spire Healthcare Group Full Year Results Vesuvius Full Year Results Vistry* Full Year Results

07-Mar Just Group Full Year Results *Events on which we will be updating investors

Reckitt navigates streamlining efforts

Reckitt is all set to release its full-year and fourth quarter results next week, with expectations of like-for-like (LFL) net revenue growth of 1-3%. There's expected to be a high single-digit drop in its nutrition segment due to ongoing challenges from the Mount Vernon tornado, so investors will be keen to see if this can be offset by growth in the Health and Hygiene segments. Further clarity on portfolio optimisation is also expected, including the exit from Essential Home and updates on the strategic review of its US business, Mead Johnson. Another key area of interest will be whether the company can improve its volume growth this quarter, setting the stage for more balanced price and volume performance in 2025.

Greggs battles with a tougher market

Greggs is navigating a challenging period as it approaches its full-year 2024 results next week, with pre-tax profit expected to grow just shy of 12%. That's a strong result, though it is a slowdown compared to the stronger performance earlier in 2024. High street footfall weakened in the third quarter, with management noting a drop in consumer confidence as the key behind a deceleration in sales growth. Heading into the results, sentiment feels mixed, balancing operational resilience against a tougher economic backdrop. Investors will have a few key priorities in focus. First, the 2025 cost outlook looms large, particularly how tax changes off the back of Rachel Reeve's Budget will affect margins. Next, consumer spending in the fourth quarter will be critical - especially with consumer goods firms already warning of a soft start to 2025, a trend Greggs will likely echo. Finally, the company's growth engines - store expansion, evening trade, and digital channels - need to show sustained progress to reassure markets that Greggs can keep pushing forward despite the sector headwinds.

Vistry hoping to rebuild investors’ confidence

Vistry's in a tough spot after issuing three profit warnings in the final quarter of 2024. Markets will be watching next week's announcement like hawks, and we're keen to get an insight into the group's outlook for 2025. A lot of the recent issues have stemmed from spreading itself thin and chasing higher volumes too quickly. We'd like to see a reset in management's focus, towards improving profitability and cash generation, even if it means leaving opportunities on the table if a big enough margin of safety can't be built into contracts. Despite the major drop in valuation off the back of recent slip-ups, further disappointments can't be ruled out. Management has a tough job on its hands to rebuild investors' confidence, and we'd like to see a candid assessment of both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in next week's full-year results.

