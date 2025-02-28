Next week on the stock market

If you find our next week's stock market outlook helpful, sign up to receive in-depth share research and investment insights every Friday.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
03-Mar
Bunzl*
Full Year Results
Senior
Full Year Results
04-Mar
Abrdn
Full Year Results
Apax Global Alpha
Full Year Results
Ashtead*
Q3 Results
Bakkavor Group
Full Year Results
Beazley
Full Year Results
Direct Line*
Full Year Results
Fresnillo
Full Year Results
Greggs*
Full Year Results
Inchcape
Full Year Results
Intertek Group
Full Year Results
IWG
Full Year Results
Keller Group
Full Year Results
Oxford Nanopore
Full Year Results
Spirent Communications
Full Year Results
Weir Group
Full Year Results
05-Mar
Breedon
Full Year Results
Ibstock*
Full Year Results
Quilter
Full Year Results
06-Mar
Admiral Group*
Full Year Results
Coats Group
Full Year Results
Elementis
Full Year Results
Endeavour Mining
Q4 Results
Entain*
Full Year Results
Grafton Group
Full Year Results
Harbour Energy
Full Year Results
Hunting
Full Year Results
Informa
Full Year Results
ITV*
Full Year Results
Lancashire Holdings
Full Year Results
Melrose Industries*
Full Year Results
Pagegroup
Full Year Results
Reckitt Benckiser Group*
Full Year Results
Rentokil Initial
Full Year Results
Schroders
Full Year Results
Spire Healthcare Group
Full Year Results
Vesuvius
Full Year Results
Vistry*
Full Year Results
07-Mar
Just Group
Full Year Results
Reckitt navigates streamlining efforts
Reckitt is all set to release its full-year and fourth quarter results next week, with expectations of like-for-like (LFL) net revenue growth of 1-3%. There’s expected to be a high single-digit drop in its nutrition segment due to ongoing challenges from the Mount Vernon tornado, so investors will be keen to see if this can be offset by growth in the Health and Hygiene segments.
Further clarity on portfolio optimisation is also expected, including the exit from Essential Home and updates on the strategic review of its US business, Mead Johnson. Another key area of interest will be whether the company can improve its volume growth this quarter, setting the stage for more balanced price and volume performance in 2025.
Greggs battles with a tougher market
Greggs is navigating a challenging period as it approaches its full-year 2024 results next week, with pre-tax profit expected to grow just shy of 12%. That’s a strong result, though it is a slowdown compared to the stronger performance earlier in 2024. High street footfall weakened in the third quarter, with management noting a drop in consumer confidence as the key behind a deceleration in sales growth. Heading into the results, sentiment feels mixed, balancing operational resilience against a tougher economic backdrop.
Investors will have a few key priorities in focus. First, the 2025 cost outlook looms large, particularly how tax changes off the back of Rachel Reeve’s Budget will affect margins. Next, consumer spending in the fourth quarter will be critical - especially with consumer goods firms already warning of a soft start to 2025, a trend Greggs will likely echo. Finally, the company’s growth engines - store expansion, evening trade, and digital channels - need to show sustained progress to reassure markets that Greggs can keep pushing forward despite the sector headwinds.
Vistry hoping to rebuild investors’ confidence
Vistry’s in a tough spot after issuing three profit warnings in the final quarter of 2024. Markets will be watching next week’s announcement like hawks, and we’re keen to get an insight into the group’s outlook for 2025.
A lot of the recent issues have stemmed from spreading itself thin and chasing higher volumes too quickly. We’d like to see a reset in management’s focus, towards improving profitability and cash generation, even if it means leaving opportunities on the table if a big enough margin of safety can’t be built into contracts.
Despite the major drop in valuation off the back of recent slip-ups, further disappointments can’t be ruled out. Management has a tough job on its hands to rebuild investors’ confidence, and we’d like to see a candid assessment of both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in next week’s full-year results.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.