Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 3 March 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Feb 28, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

03-Mar

Bunzl*

Full Year Results

Senior

Full Year Results

04-Mar

Abrdn

Full Year Results

Apax Global Alpha

Full Year Results

Ashtead*

Q3 Results

Bakkavor Group

Full Year Results

Beazley

Full Year Results

Direct Line*

Full Year Results

Fresnillo

Full Year Results

Greggs*

Full Year Results

Inchcape

Full Year Results

Intertek Group

Full Year Results

IWG

Full Year Results

Keller Group

Full Year Results

Oxford Nanopore

Full Year Results

Spirent Communications

Full Year Results

Weir Group

Full Year Results

05-Mar

Breedon

Full Year Results

Ibstock*

Full Year Results

Quilter

Full Year Results

06-Mar

Admiral Group*

Full Year Results

Coats Group

Full Year Results

Elementis

Full Year Results

Endeavour Mining

Q4 Results

Entain*

Full Year Results

Grafton Group

Full Year Results

Harbour Energy

Full Year Results

Hunting

Full Year Results

Informa

Full Year Results

ITV*

Full Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Full Year Results

Melrose Industries*

Full Year Results

Pagegroup

Full Year Results

Reckitt Benckiser Group*

Full Year Results

Rentokil Initial

Full Year Results

Schroders

Full Year Results

Spire Healthcare Group

Full Year Results

Vesuvius

Full Year Results

Vistry*

Full Year Results

07-Mar

Just Group

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Reckitt navigates streamlining efforts

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Reckitt is all set to release its full-year and fourth quarter results next week, with expectations of like-for-like (LFL) net revenue growth of 1-3%. There’s expected to be a high single-digit drop in its nutrition segment due to ongoing challenges from the Mount Vernon tornado, so investors will be keen to see if this can be offset by growth in the Health and Hygiene segments.

Further clarity on portfolio optimisation is also expected, including the exit from Essential Home and updates on the strategic review of its US business, Mead Johnson. Another key area of interest will be whether the company can improve its volume growth this quarter, setting the stage for more balanced price and volume performance in 2025.

Greggs battles with a tougher market

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Greggs is navigating a challenging period as it approaches its full-year 2024 results next week, with pre-tax profit expected to grow just shy of 12%. That’s a strong result, though it is a slowdown compared to the stronger performance earlier in 2024. High street footfall weakened in the third quarter, with management noting a drop in consumer confidence as the key behind a deceleration in sales growth. Heading into the results, sentiment feels mixed, balancing operational resilience against a tougher economic backdrop.

Investors will have a few key priorities in focus. First, the 2025 cost outlook looms large, particularly how tax changes off the back of Rachel Reeve’s Budget will affect margins. Next, consumer spending in the fourth quarter will be critical - especially with consumer goods firms already warning of a soft start to 2025, a trend Greggs will likely echo. Finally, the company’s growth engines - store expansion, evening trade, and digital channels - need to show sustained progress to reassure markets that Greggs can keep pushing forward despite the sector headwinds.

Vistry hoping to rebuild investors’ confidence

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Vistry’s in a tough spot after issuing three profit warnings in the final quarter of 2024. Markets will be watching next week’s announcement like hawks, and we’re keen to get an insight into the group’s outlook for 2025.

A lot of the recent issues have stemmed from spreading itself thin and chasing higher volumes too quickly. We’d like to see a reset in management’s focus, towards improving profitability and cash generation, even if it means leaving opportunities on the table if a big enough margin of safety can’t be built into contracts.

Despite the major drop in valuation off the back of recent slip-ups, further disappointments can’t be ruled out. Management has a tough job on its hands to rebuild investors’ confidence, and we’d like to see a candid assessment of both the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in next week’s full-year results.

