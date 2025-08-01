Next week on the stock market

BP will announce second-quarter results next week. The group’s highlighted that performance is likely to be affected by lower oil and gas prices. However, oil production has been higher than in the previous quarter.

Refining profits should rise by $300–500mn despite increased refinery maintenance. Additionally, oil trading is poised for strong results, supporting analyst forecasts that underlying net profit has improved from $1.5bn in the first quarter to around $1.8bn.

BP expects its net debt to be slightly lower than the $27bn reported at the end of the first quarter. In line with this year’s strategic goals, a subsequent deal to divest its US onshore wind business should further strengthen the balance sheet. Investors will be keen to hear if there’s any scope for an uplift in share buybacks, which had been more than halved to $0.75bn after a weak first quarter.