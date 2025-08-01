Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 4 August 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Aug 1, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

04-Aug

Clarkson

Half Year Results

Palantir Technologies*

Q2 Results

Senior

Half Year Results

05-Aug

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q2 Results

BP*

Q2 Results

Diageo*

Full Year Results

Domino's Pizza

Half Year Results

Fresnillo

Half Year Results

International Workplace Group

Half Year Results

Keller Group

Half Year Results

Rotork

Half Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Half Year Results

Spirent

Half Year Results

Travis Perkins

Half Year Results

06-Aug

4imprint

Half Year Results

Coca-Cola HBC

Half Year Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Half Year Results

Glencore*

Half Year Results

Hiscox

Half Year Results

Ibstock*

Half Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Half Year Results

Legal & General*

Half Year Results

Novo Nordisk*

Q2 Results

Quilter

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q2 Results

TP ICAP Group

Half Year Results

Tritax Big Box*

Half Year Results

Vesuvius

Half Year Results

Walt Disney Co

Q3 Results

07-Aug

Deliveroo

Half Year Results

Dowlais Group

Half Year Results

Eli Lilly*

Q2 Results

Harbour Energy

Half Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Half Year Results

InterContinental Hotels Group

Half Year Results

Just Group

Half Year Results

Morgan Advanced Materials

Half Year Results

Serco Group

Half Year Results

Spectris

Half Year Results

WPP

Half Year Results

08-Aug

Renewables Infrastructure Group

Half Year Results

TBC Bank Group

Q2 Results

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

*Events on which we will be updating investors

BP production rebounds, buyback hopes in focus.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

BP will announce second-quarter results next week. The group’s highlighted that performance is likely to be affected by lower oil and gas prices. However, oil production has been higher than in the previous quarter.

Refining profits should rise by $300–500mn despite increased refinery maintenance. Additionally, oil trading is poised for strong results, supporting analyst forecasts that underlying net profit has improved from $1.5bn in the first quarter to around $1.8bn.

BP expects its net debt to be slightly lower than the $27bn reported at the end of the first quarter. In line with this year’s strategic goals, a subsequent deal to divest its US onshore wind business should further strengthen the balance sheet. Investors will be keen to hear if there’s any scope for an uplift in share buybacks, which had been more than halved to $0.75bn after a weak first quarter.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Palantir has the momentum, but can it live up to the hype

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Palantir comes into second quarter earnings with a huge amount of momentum, but also massive pressure to deliver. Markets are looking for 53% growth in earnings per share, but whether that’s enough to sustain this rally remains to be seen – that number will probably be seen as a minimum hurdle mark.

On new contracts, government momentum needs to keep pace and progress outside of the US will be worth watching. There’s a huge addressable market on offer and Palantir has yet to really see international adoption shift into overdrive. There’ll also be some focus on new corporate clients, and whether Palantir’s bootcamps are still driving strong conversion rates.

There’s no question Palantir is a quality business, well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for AI-driven data insights. Whether it can deliver enough growth to support the mammoth valuation remains to be seen.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Can Diageo keep spirits high through tariffs and leadership transition?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Diageo’s full-year results next week come hot off the heels of a solid third-quarter performance, which saw sales rise 5.9% to $4.4bn. Although these figures were flattered by customers stocking up on booze before the expected tariffs kicked in, there are early signs that the industry’s recovering from its cyclical hangover.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on just how well Diageo is managing these ongoing tariff headwinds, which were expected to add around $150mn in annual costs. The Johnnie Walker and Guinness maker plans to absorb half through operational efficiencies, with the rest likely passed on through price increases.

Former CEO Debra Crew stepped down with immediate effect in mid-July, after more than two years of relatively underwhelming group performance, so we’re keen to get some updates on the search for a longer-term successor. As things stand, full-year underlying operating profits are expected to decline slightly to around £5.7bn, before returning to growth territory in the new financial year.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 1st August 2025