Next week on the stock market

BT finds itself in a period where investors can see an end to the massive investment in fibre buildout, which should bring a material improvement in areas like cash flow, but the current market remains a challenge. Openreach is a key differentiator to peers, and broadband line losses will be a key area to watch in next week’s half-year results after the 196,000 decline in the first quarter. Consensus is looking for around 167,000 losses over the second quarter. We’ll also have one eye on commentary to see if there are any early signs of an improving broadband market that could help to stem those declines moving forward.

From the consumer angle, inflation-linked price hikes have been a tailwind for the pasts couple of years that’s now come to an end. Management has already warned that the first half could see weakness, as newer customers or those renewing are placed on lower-priced contracts given inflation has eased. Weakness is expected, and guidance into the second half of the year will be key.