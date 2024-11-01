Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
04-Nov
No FTSE 350 Reporters
05-Nov
ASOS*
Full Year Results
Associated British Foods*
Full Year Results
IWG
Q3 Trading Statement
Schroders
Q3 Assets Under Management Statement
TI Fluid Systems
Q3 Trading Statement
TP ICAP Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Weir Group
Q3 Interim Management Statement
06-Nov
Beazley
Q3 Trading Statement
Dominos
Q3 Trading Statement
Lancashire Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Marks & Spencer*
Half Year Results
Novo Nordisk*
Q3 Results
OSB Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Persimmon*
Q3 Trading Statement
TBC Bank Group
Q3 Results
07-Nov
Auto Trader
Half Year Results
Barrick Gold*
Q3 Results
BT Group*
Half Year Results
Cameco*
Q3 Results
Derwent London
Q3 Corporate Sales Release
Endeavour Mining
Q3 Results
Helios Towers
Q3 Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Trading Statement
Hiscox
Q3 Trading Statement
IMI
Q3 Interim Management Statement
ITV*
Q3 Trading Statement
John Wood Group
Q3 Trading Statement
J Sainsbury*
Half Year Results
National Grid*
Half Year Results
RS Group
Half Year Results
Tate & Lyle*
Half Year Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Trading Statement
Trainline
Half Year Results
Urban Logistics REIT
Half Year Results
Wizz Air
Half Year Results
08-Nov
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Q3 Results
Rightmove
Q3 Trading Statement
Vistry*
Q3 Trading Statement
BT eyes the end game, but the path to get there is tricky
BT finds itself in a period where investors can see an end to the massive investment in fibre buildout, which should bring a material improvement in areas like cash flow, but the current market remains a challenge. Openreach is a key differentiator to peers, and broadband line losses will be a key area to watch in next week’s half-year results after the 196,000 decline in the first quarter. Consensus is looking for around 167,000 losses over the second quarter. We’ll also have one eye on commentary to see if there are any early signs of an improving broadband market that could help to stem those declines moving forward.
From the consumer angle, inflation-linked price hikes have been a tailwind for the pasts couple of years that’s now come to an end. Management has already warned that the first half could see weakness, as newer customers or those renewing are placed on lower-priced contracts given inflation has eased. Weakness is expected, and guidance into the second half of the year will be key.
Can Marks & Spencer stem the losses on its Ocado joint venture?
Marks & Spencer’s has done a great job at breathing new life into the business over the past couple of years. Its food and clothing propositions have been sharpened, helping the group steal market share away from its competitors. Operations have also been streamlined, improving both profitability and the balance sheet enough to restore dividend payments last year.
We expect to see this upward trajectory continue when results are announced next week. With no full-year guidance given, it’ll be important to see at least some progress on all fronts. Markets have forecast first-half revenue to grow around 5% to £6.4bn, which looks achievable in our eyes. We’re also keen to get an update on M&S’s joint venture with Ocado. Relations were souring and losses were widening last we heard, so some better news on this front would be welcomed by all.
J Sainsbury hoping volume-led sales growth continues
Sainsbury's put in a good showing in its first-quarter results, and we were relieved to see a volume-driven uplift in the grocery business. But consumers haven’t been as hungry for clothing and general merchandise, which both posted declines in the period. And thanks to its ownership of Argos, its extra exposure on the general merchandise front has weighed on overall performance.
Looking to next week’s results, we expect to see Sainsbury's continuing to claw small gains in market share. That’s thanks to its huge push to improve its products and value perception, which is helping to draw in more customers and drive volumes higher. Things like Nectar prices and Aldi price matches have so far worked at plugging the exit of customers too. But just how much of an impact this investment in low prices is having on profitability is something we’re keen to find out next week.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.