Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 4th November 2024.
Aarin Chiekrie
Published Nov 1, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

04-Nov

No FTSE 350 Reporters

05-Nov

ASOS*

Full Year Results

Associated British Foods*

Full Year Results

IWG

Q3 Trading Statement

Schroders

Q3 Assets Under Management Statement

TI Fluid Systems

Q3 Trading Statement

TP ICAP Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Weir Group

Q3 Interim Management Statement

06-Nov

Beazley

Q3 Trading Statement

Dominos

Q3 Trading Statement

Lancashire Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Marks & Spencer*

Half Year Results

Novo Nordisk*

Q3 Results

OSB Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Persimmon*

Q3 Trading Statement

TBC Bank Group

Q3 Results

07-Nov

Auto Trader

Half Year Results

Barrick Gold*

Q3 Results

BT Group*

Half Year Results

Cameco*

Q3 Results

Derwent London

Q3 Corporate Sales Release

Endeavour Mining

Q3 Results

Helios Towers

Q3 Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Trading Statement

Hiscox

Q3 Trading Statement

IMI

Q3 Interim Management Statement

ITV*

Q3 Trading Statement

John Wood Group

Q3 Trading Statement

J Sainsbury*

Half Year Results

National Grid*

Half Year Results

RS Group

Half Year Results

Tate & Lyle*

Half Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Trading Statement

Trainline

Half Year Results

Urban Logistics REIT

Half Year Results

Wizz Air

Half Year Results

08-Nov

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Q3 Results

Rightmove

Q3 Trading Statement

Vistry*

Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

BT eyes the end game, but the path to get there is tricky

BT finds itself in a period where investors can see an end to the massive investment in fibre buildout, which should bring a material improvement in areas like cash flow, but the current market remains a challenge. Openreach is a key differentiator to peers, and broadband line losses will be a key area to watch in next week’s half-year results after the 196,000 decline in the first quarter. Consensus is looking for around 167,000 losses over the second quarter. We’ll also have one eye on commentary to see if there are any early signs of an improving broadband market that could help to stem those declines moving forward.

From the consumer angle, inflation-linked price hikes have been a tailwind for the pasts couple of years that’s now come to an end. Management has already warned that the first half could see weakness, as newer customers or those renewing are placed on lower-priced contracts given inflation has eased. Weakness is expected, and guidance into the second half of the year will be key.

Can Marks & Spencer stem the losses on its Ocado joint venture?

Marks & Spencer’s has done a great job at breathing new life into the business over the past couple of years. Its food and clothing propositions have been sharpened, helping the group steal market share away from its competitors. Operations have also been streamlined, improving both profitability and the balance sheet enough to restore dividend payments last year.

We expect to see this upward trajectory continue when results are announced next week. With no full-year guidance given, it’ll be important to see at least some progress on all fronts. Markets have forecast first-half revenue to grow around 5% to £6.4bn, which looks achievable in our eyes. We’re also keen to get an update on M&S’s joint venture with Ocado. Relations were souring and losses were widening last we heard, so some better news on this front would be welcomed by all.

J Sainsbury hoping volume-led sales growth continues

Sainsbury's put in a good showing in its first-quarter results, and we were relieved to see a volume-driven uplift in the grocery business. But consumers haven’t been as hungry for clothing and general merchandise, which both posted declines in the period. And thanks to its ownership of Argos, its extra exposure on the general merchandise front has weighed on overall performance.

Looking to next week’s results, we expect to see Sainsbury's continuing to claw small gains in market share. That’s thanks to its huge push to improve its products and value perception, which is helping to draw in more customers and drive volumes higher. Things like Nectar prices and Aldi price matches have so far worked at plugging the exit of customers too. But just how much of an impact this investment in low prices is having on profitability is something we’re keen to find out next week.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 1st November 2024