Next week on the stock market

J Sainsbury’s profit guidance appears within reach

Sainsbury’s delivered a strong set of first-half results back in November, with sales growth of 4.8% to £15.6bn landing ahead of expectations. The group continued to gain market share, thanks to its herculean effort to improve products, value perception and innovation more generally.

The ongoing cost-cutting program is helping to offset higher employment costs, and savings are also being reinvested in keeping food prices down. That should have helped lure in more customers in the run-up to Christmas, a period where shopping trollies get piled higher than usual.

As a result, we expect there to be plenty for Sainsbury’s to be jolly about when it releases its third quarter trading update next week. The recently upgraded retail operating profit guidance of more than £1bn for the full year looks within reach in our eyes.