Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
05-Jan
No FTSE 350 Reporters
06-Jan
Next*
Q4 Trading Statement
07-Jan
No FTSE 350 Reporters
08-Jan
Greggs*
Q4 Trading Statement
Marks and Spencer*
Christmas Trading Statement
Tesco*
Q3 Trading Statement
09-Jan
J Sainsbury*
Q3 Trading Statement
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
Unite Group
Q4 Trading Statement
J Sainsbury’s profit guidance appears within reach
Sainsbury’s delivered a strong set of first-half results back in November, with sales growth of 4.8% to £15.6bn landing ahead of expectations. The group continued to gain market share, thanks to its herculean effort to improve products, value perception and innovation more generally.
The ongoing cost-cutting program is helping to offset higher employment costs, and savings are also being reinvested in keeping food prices down. That should have helped lure in more customers in the run-up to Christmas, a period where shopping trollies get piled higher than usual.
As a result, we expect there to be plenty for Sainsbury’s to be jolly about when it releases its third quarter trading update next week. The recently upgraded retail operating profit guidance of more than £1bn for the full year looks within reach in our eyes.
Can Next fashion another upgrade?
It’s been another solid year for Next, with the UK’s fashion powerhouse continuing to deliver for both customers and investors in 2025. Third-quarter full-price sales growth of 10.5% was well ahead of the group’s 4.5% guidance, driven by strong overseas demand. That saw full-year pre-tax profit guidance nudged higher to £1.1bn back in October, reflecting potential growth of 12.2%.
We expect to hear that overseas momentum has continued when Next releases its fourth quarter trading update next week. The group’s targeting 7.0% full-price sales growth in the final quarter. But with Next being a go-to store for Christmas shoppers, alongside its track record of overdelivering, we wouldn’t be surprised to see another small upgrade to the outlook next week.
Marks & Spencer looking to rebound after a tough 2025
Marks & Spencer (M&S) will be hoping for a magical Christmas performance in next week’s trading update, to help draw a line under what has been a tough 2025. A cyber-attack back in April last year crippled online sales in its Fashion, Home & Beauty (FH&B) division, leading to a sharp decline in first-half profits. Operations are expected to return to full flow by March, sparking hopes that second-half pre-tax profits can rebound above last year’s £468mn.
Underlying trends in the business remain positive, with both Food and FH&B continuing to capture market share from the competition, thanks to its obsessive focus on quality, value, and service. With near-term profit expectations reset, the worst looks to be behind M&S now. But the group has some work to do to rebuild investors’ confidence, starting with delivering a solid performance in next week’s festive update.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.