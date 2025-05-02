Next week on the stock market

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
05-May
Palantir Technologies*
Q1 Results
06-May
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q1 Results
International Workplace
Q1 Trading Statement
07-May
Barrick Gold*
Q1 Results
Flutter Entertainment
Q1 Results
J D Wetherspoon*
Q3 Trading Statement
Novo Nordisk*
Q1 Results
Walt Disney*
Q2 Results
08-May
Anheuser-Busch Inbev*
Q1 Results
3I Infrastructure
Full Year Results
Airtel Africa
Full Year Results
Balfour Beatty
AGM Trading Statement
Derwent London
Q1 Corporate Sales Release
Harbour Energy
Trading Statement
Helios Towers
Q1 Results
HgCapital Trust
Q1 Results
IMI
Q1 Trading Statement
InterContinental Hotels
Q1 Trading Statement
Mondi
Q1 Trading Statement
Next*
Q1 Trading Statement
Rathbones
Q1 Interim Management Statement
Renishaw
Trading Statement
Shopify*
Q1 Results
TBC Bank
Q1 Results
09-May
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Q1 Results
Rightmove
AGM Trading Statement
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
Markets look to Novo Nordisk for reassurance on full-year outlook
Novo Nordisk’s full-year guidance will be under intense scrutiny in next week’s first-quarter results. In February, the company said it expected sales growth of 16-24%. There’s likely to be a particular focus on the weight loss jab Wegovy. And while we still see plenty of opportunities to go for in the anti-obesity market, Novo’s market share is coming under pressure. There have also been some disappointments on what use cases US public healthcare providers are prepared to fund. Competition is heating up to bring differentiated products to market in the space too.
With that in mind, we’ll also be looking out for updates from Novo’s research pipeline. An oral formulation of the active ingredient in Wegovy, additional approvals for existing therapies, as well as next-generation medicines are all still in play.
AI platform adoption in focus for Palantir
Palantir has become a key name in the AI investment space, but its high valuation means there’s immense pressure to deliver impressive growth. In the past three months, the stock’s been twice as volatile as the broader market, so investors have had to strap in. Next week’s first-quarter results need to show continued strength, with revenue growth of 36% and a significantly bigger jump in profits expected.
We’ll be closely watching progress in Palantir's consumer division and the adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Success in these areas is vital for expanding beyond government contracts and tapping into the vast enterprise market. This is an exciting business, but the valuation can only be justified with an unprecedented level of growth over the medium term - results will likely need to exceed expectations to keep the bears at bay.
Next starts the year strong, but will UK retail hold up?
Next saw strong growth in the early weeks of the year, primarily driven by rising online and overseas sales. However, its retail stores continue to face challenges in the tough UK market, and we’re eager to see if there are any signs of revival in this segment.
The company's performance is expected to be stronger in the first half of the year, with sales estimates for this period being revised upwards to 6.5% from the previous 3.5%. As the year progresses, Next expects growth in the UK to slow due to rising employer taxes and their subsequent impact on consumer confidence and employment.
Next has gained a bit of a reputation for beating expectations, after a series of strong results saw multiple profit upgrades last year. We’re hoping to see this trend continue in next week’s first-quarter update.
A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.
