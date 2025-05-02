Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 5 May 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published May 2, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Watch a quick breakdown of the key earnings to keep an eye on

Help us improve these videos by completing our 2-question survey.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

05-May

Palantir Technologies*

Q1 Results

06-May

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q1 Results

International Workplace

Q1 Trading Statement

07-May

Barrick Gold*

Q1 Results

Flutter Entertainment

Q1 Results

J D Wetherspoon*

Q3 Trading Statement

Novo Nordisk*

Q1 Results

Walt Disney*

Q2 Results

08-May

Anheuser-Busch Inbev*

Q1 Results

3I Infrastructure

Full Year Results

Airtel Africa

Full Year Results

Balfour Beatty

AGM Trading Statement

Derwent London

Q1 Corporate Sales Release

Harbour Energy

Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Q1 Results

HgCapital Trust

Q1 Results

IMI

Q1 Trading Statement

InterContinental Hotels

Q1 Trading Statement

Mondi

Q1 Trading Statement

Next*

Q1 Trading Statement

Rathbones

Q1 Interim Management Statement

Renishaw

Trading Statement

Shopify*

Q1 Results

TBC Bank

Q1 Results

09-May

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Q1 Results

Rightmove

AGM Trading Statement

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

Markets look to Novo Nordisk for reassurance on full-year outlook

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Novo Nordisk’s full-year guidance will be under intense scrutiny in next week’s first-quarter results. In February, the company said it expected sales growth of 16-24%. There’s likely to be a particular focus on the weight loss jab Wegovy. And while we still see plenty of opportunities to go for in the anti-obesity market, Novo’s market share is coming under pressure. There have also been some disappointments on what use cases US public healthcare providers are prepared to fund. Competition is heating up to bring differentiated products to market in the space too.

With that in mind, we’ll also be looking out for updates from Novo’s research pipeline. An oral formulation of the active ingredient in Wegovy, additional approvals for existing therapies, as well as next-generation medicines are all still in play.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

AI platform adoption in focus for Palantir

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Palantir has become a key name in the AI investment space, but its high valuation means there’s immense pressure to deliver impressive growth. In the past three months, the stock’s been twice as volatile as the broader market, so investors have had to strap in. Next week’s first-quarter results need to show continued strength, with revenue growth of 36% and a significantly bigger jump in profits expected.

We’ll be closely watching progress in Palantir's consumer division and the adoption of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Success in these areas is vital for expanding beyond government contracts and tapping into the vast enterprise market. This is an exciting business, but the valuation can only be justified with an unprecedented level of growth over the medium term - results will likely need to exceed expectations to keep the bears at bay.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Next starts the year strong, but will UK retail hold up?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Next saw strong growth in the early weeks of the year, primarily driven by rising online and overseas sales. However, its retail stores continue to face challenges in the tough UK market, and we’re eager to see if there are any signs of revival in this segment.

The company's performance is expected to be stronger in the first half of the year, with sales estimates for this period being revised upwards to 6.5% from the previous 3.5%. As the year progresses, Next expects growth in the UK to slow due to rising employer taxes and their subsequent impact on consumer confidence and employment.

Next has gained a bit of a reputation for beating expectations, after a series of strong results saw multiple profit upgrades last year. We’re hoping to see this trend continue in next week’s first-quarter update.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 2nd May 2025