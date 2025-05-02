Next week on the stock market

Novo Nordisk’s full-year guidance will be under intense scrutiny in next week’s first-quarter results. In February, the company said it expected sales growth of 16-24%. There’s likely to be a particular focus on the weight loss jab Wegovy. And while we still see plenty of opportunities to go for in the anti-obesity market, Novo’s market share is coming under pressure. There have also been some disappointments on what use cases US public healthcare providers are prepared to fund. Competition is heating up to bring differentiated products to market in the space too.

With that in mind, we’ll also be looking out for updates from Novo’s research pipeline. An oral formulation of the active ingredient in Wegovy, additional approvals for existing therapies, as well as next-generation medicines are all still in play.