Next week on the stock market

There are currently no stocks under our coverage set to report next week.
Among those in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 currently scheduled to release results next week:
06-Jul
No FTSE 350 Reporters
07-Jul
Victrex
Q3 Trading Statement
08-Jul
Unite Group
Q2 Trading Statement
ZIGUP
Full Year Results
09-Jul
Severn Trent
Q1 Trading Statement
10-Jul
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.