Next week on the stock market

Next week's trading update will reveal whether the tobacco giant has done enough to meet its full-year guidance. Strong pricing in the first half more than offset the decline in tobacco volumes, allowing underlying revenue to grow 3.2% to £3.7bn. And despite charging smokers more to satisfy their cravings, the group’s been making solid market share gains. How long that continues remains to be seen, but we think there’s a strong foundation for achieving full-year growth in the low single-digit range.

However, underlying operating profit growth expectations in the mid-single digits are more demanding. First half growth of just 1.8% means there’s some heavy lifting to be done in the period about to end, and we’ll be keen to hear that Imperial is still on track as Chief Financial Officer Lukas Paravicini steps up to take the CEO seat.