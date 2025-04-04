Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
07-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
08-Apr
Hilton Food Group
Full Year Results
JTC
Full Year Results
09-Apr
JD Sports Fashion*
Q4 Trading Statement
10-Apr
Tesco*
Full Year Results
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
March Sales Release
11-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
JD Sports laying out its stall for 2026 and beyond
JD Sports has had a tough time of late. The sports fashion retailer has been holding firmer on pricing than many of its peers who have leaned into promotional activity to help clear inventory. While that’s protecting margins a little, profits and cash flows are still getting hurt. Management’s previously outlined its concerns for the UK market, given the incoming changes to National Insurance and minimum wages look set to bump up costs for employers. We’re keen to see if that picture has changed much since January.
There will be plenty of other news for investors to digest next week too. Besides recent trading, JD Sports is set to lay out its stall for the new financial year, with markets forecasting revenue growth of around 10% to £12.6bn, helped by new store openings and recent acquisitions. The medium-term plan also looks like it’s getting an update, as a string of weak trading in 2024 and the acquisitions of Hibbett and Courir mean there are many moving parts to adjust for.
Tesco looking to gain more market share
Tesco performed well in the run-up to Christmas, with like-for-like retail sales moving 3.1% higher. Growth in the UK and Europe helped to offset declines in its wholesale business, Booker. It’s a competitive space but its improving proposition saw Tesco record its highest market share since 2016. Investors will be keen to see this trend continue when it reports full-year results next week.
Markets expect underlying operating profits to land slightly ahead of the group’s £2.9bn guidance. Tesco is attacking the market from all angles, with value offerings and Clubcard prices appealing to cost-conscious customers. And an expanded Finest range should help it to poach customers from more premium supermarkets too. The forward prospective 4.4% dividend yield looks well backed up by cash flows now, and we see room for more share buy buybacks too. Although, shareholder returns are never guaranteed.