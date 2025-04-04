Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 7 April 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

07-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

08-Apr

Hilton Food Group

Full Year Results

JTC

Full Year Results

09-Apr

JD Sports Fashion*

Q4 Trading Statement

10-Apr

Tesco*

Full Year Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

March Sales Release

11-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors
JD Sports laying out its stall for 2026 and beyond

JD Sports has had a tough time of late. The sports fashion retailer has been holding firmer on pricing than many of its peers who have leaned into promotional activity to help clear inventory. While that’s protecting margins a little, profits and cash flows are still getting hurt. Management’s previously outlined its concerns for the UK market, given the incoming changes to National Insurance and minimum wages look set to bump up costs for employers. We’re keen to see if that picture has changed much since January.

There will be plenty of other news for investors to digest next week too. Besides recent trading, JD Sports is set to lay out its stall for the new financial year, with markets forecasting revenue growth of around 10% to £12.6bn, helped by new store openings and recent acquisitions. The medium-term plan also looks like it’s getting an update, as a string of weak trading in 2024 and the acquisitions of Hibbett and Courir mean there are many moving parts to adjust for.

Tesco looking to gain more market share

Tesco performed well in the run-up to Christmas, with like-for-like retail sales moving 3.1% higher. Growth in the UK and Europe helped to offset declines in its wholesale business, Booker. It’s a competitive space but its improving proposition saw Tesco record its highest market share since 2016. Investors will be keen to see this trend continue when it reports full-year results next week.

Markets expect underlying operating profits to land slightly ahead of the group’s £2.9bn guidance. Tesco is attacking the market from all angles, with value offerings and Clubcard prices appealing to cost-conscious customers. And an expanded Finest range should help it to poach customers from more premium supermarkets too. The forward prospective 4.4% dividend yield looks well backed up by cash flows now, and we see room for more share buy buybacks too. Although, shareholder returns are never guaranteed.

Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 4th April 2025