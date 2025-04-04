Next week on the stock market

JD Sports has had a tough time of late. The sports fashion retailer has been holding firmer on pricing than many of its peers who have leaned into promotional activity to help clear inventory. While that’s protecting margins a little, profits and cash flows are still getting hurt. Management’s previously outlined its concerns for the UK market, given the incoming changes to National Insurance and minimum wages look set to bump up costs for employers. We’re keen to see if that picture has changed much since January.

There will be plenty of other news for investors to digest next week too. Besides recent trading, JD Sports is set to lay out its stall for the new financial year, with markets forecasting revenue growth of around 10% to £12.6bn, helped by new store openings and recent acquisitions. The medium-term plan also looks like it’s getting an update, as a string of weak trading in 2024 and the acquisitions of Hibbett and Courir mean there are many moving parts to adjust for.