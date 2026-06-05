Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 8 June 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Jun 5, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

There are currently no stocks under our coverage set to report next week.

Among those in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 currently scheduled to release results next week:

08-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

09-Jun

Bellway

Q3 Trading Statement

Molten Ventures

Full Year Results

Oxford Instruments

Full Year Results

10-Jun

Pennon

Full Year Results

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

WH Smith

Q3 Trading Statement

Workspace

Full Year Results

11-Jun

Halma

Full Year Results

NCC Group

Half Year Results

Safestore Holdings

Half Year Results

Wizz Air

Full Year Results

12-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

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Article history
Published: 5th June 2026